Tesla CEO Musk says time he spends on DOGE will drop significantly next month

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said on his company's earnings call on Tuesday that he'll spend much less time with DOGE starting in May.

Tesla's stock price has plunged more than 40% this year.

The company on Tuesday reported an earnings and sales miss and said auto revenue dropped 20% in the quarter from a year earlier.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk began his company's earnings call on Tuesday by saying that his time spent running President Donald Trump's Department of Government Efficiency will drop significantly starting in May.

Musk, who has watched Tesla's stock tumble more than 40% this year, said he'll continue to support the president with DOGE "to make sure that the waste and fraud that we stop does not come roaring back."

After spending almost $300 million in the 2024 campaign to help return Trump to the White House, Musk created DOGE and joined the administration with a mission to drastically reduce the size and capability of the federal government.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

He said he'll continue to spend a "day or two per week" on government issues "for as long as the president would like me to do so."

Musk's commentary came after his company reported disappointing first-quarter results, including a 20% year-over-year slump in automotive revenue. In addition to challenges the company already faced, such as competition out of China and an aging fleet of electric vehicles, Tesla has recently been hit with protests in the U.S. and Europe and brand damage due to Musk's ties to Trump and his support of Germany's far-right AfD party.

"The protests that you'll see out there, they're very organized," Musk said on Tuesday's call. He claimed, without evidence, that some people are likely protesting "because they're receiving fraudulent money" or are "recipients of wasteful largesse."

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

WATCH: Musk needs to recommit to Tesla