Tesla Covers Travel Costs for Out-Of-State Health Care Including, Reportedly, Abortions

Though a report from the company does not mention the word "abortion," the wording of the policy seems to include such a procedure.

Tesla will cover travel and lodging costs for employees to receive health-care services not offered in the states they reside.

The policy, which Tesla said has been in place since 2021, was made public in its impact report for last year released Friday. Though the report does not mention the word "abortion," the wording of the policy seems to include such a procedure.

According to the report, Tesla has offered since last year, "An expanded Safety Net program and health insurance offering that includes travel and lodging support for those who may need to seek healthcare services that are unavailable in their home state."

The news comes as the Supreme Court appears poised to overturn Roe v. Wade, protecting a right to abortion across the U.S., after Politico published a draft opinion by the majority that would reverse the decades-old ruling if it were to become final.

Should Roe v. Wade be overturned, it will be up to individual states to determine abortion access. Many states have already begun restricting access to abortions and some states have so-called trigger laws that would further restrict access should Roe v. Wade be struck down.

The New York Times earlier reported on Tesla's policy and said it includes abortions. A Tesla spokesperson was not immediately available to provide a comment.

Tesla is based in Texas, where the state legislature has already made accessing abortion services difficult by banning most after six weeks of pregnancy.

Other companies like Citigroup and Yelp have offered to cover travel expenses for employees seeking abortions not offered in their home states. Amazon and Apple offer travel reimbursement for employees who are forced to seek abortions or other medical care out of state.

