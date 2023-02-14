Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Tesla Employees Launch New York Union Campaign

By Ashley Capoot,CNBC

Jonathan Ernst | Reuters
  • Tesla employees in New York have launched a campaign to organize a union with Workers United Upstate New York, according to a release posted to Twitter Tuesday.
  • The union, Tesla Workers United, would be the first for Tesla if it is formed.
  • The campaign will set the stage for a new labor battle with CEO Elon Musk, who has openly expressed his opposition to unions in the past.

Tesla employees in New York have launched a campaign to organize a union with Workers United Upstate New York, according to a release posted to Twitter Tuesday.

The union, Tesla Workers United, would be the first for Tesla if it is formed. The campaign will set the stage for a new labor battle with CEO Elon Musk, who has openly expressed his opposition to unions in the past.

"We want Tesla to be the company we know it can be," the workers wrote in the release. "Our union will further Tesla's principles and objectives, including by helping to serve as the conscience of the organization and by ensuring and deepening our culture of trust and respect."

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

In 2018, Musk shared a tweet that said employees would lose stock options if they formed a union. "Nothing stopping Tesla team at our car plant from voting union," he said at the time. "Could do so tmrw if they wanted. But why pay union dues & give up stock options for nothing?"

He was later directed to delete the tweet by the U.S. National Labor Relations Board.

The next step for organizers is to collect signatures from employees saying they want a union. Then, they'll likely file a petition with the National Labor Relations Board, indicating they seek to hold a union election.

Money Report

news 11 mins ago

Boeing Orders, Deliveries Slip in January, Before Massive Air India Jetliner Sale

news 14 mins ago

Sommelier Who's Tasted 15,000 Wines: Never Spend Less Than $30 on a Bottle

At least 30% of the employees in a potential bargaining unit must sign cards for an election to be held.

Tesla and Musk did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

--CNBC's Annie Palmer and Lora Kolodny contributed to this report

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us