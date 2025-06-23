Tesla robotaxi incidents caught on camera in Austin draw regulators' attention

NHTSA pressed Tesla for more information about robotaxi incidents caught on camera and shared widely on social media on Monday.

Tesla started its robotaxi service in Austin, Texas this weekend with 10 to 20 Model Y vehicles equipped with its newest driverless technology, and a human valet in the front passenger seat.

The rollout led to an 8% spike in Tesla shares on Monday.

Tesla was contacted by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on Monday after videos posted on social media showed the company's robotaxis driving in a chaotic manner on public roads in Austin, Texas.

Elon Musk's electric vehicle maker debuted autonomous trips in Austin on Sunday, opening the service to a limited number of riders by invitation only.

In videos shared widely on social media, one Tesla robotaxi was spotted traveling the wrong way down a road, and another was shown braking hard in the middle of traffic, responding to "stationary police vehicles outside its driving path."

A spokesperson for NHTSA said in an e-mail that the agency "is aware of the referenced incidents and is in contact with the manufacturer to gather additional information."

Tesla Vice President of Vehicle Engineering Lars Moravy, and regulatory counsel Casey Blaine didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The federal safety regulator says it doesn't "pre-approve new technologies or vehicle systems." Instead, automakers certify that each vehicle model they make meets federal motor vehicle safety standards. The agency says it will investigate "incidents involving potential safety defects," and take "necessary actions to protect road safety," after assessing a wide array of reports and information.

NHTSA previously initiated an investigation into possible safety defects with Tesla's FSD-Supervised technology, or FSD Beta systems, following injurious and fatal accidents. That probe is ongoing.

The Tesla robotaxis in Austin are Model Y SUVs equipped with the company's latest FSD Unsupervised software and hardware. The pilot robotaxi service, involving fewer than two-dozen vehicles, operates during daylight hours and only in good weather, with a human safety supervisor in the front passenger seat.

The service is now limited to invited users, who agree to the terms of Tesla's "early access program." Those who have received invites are mostly promoters of Tesla's products, stock and CEO.

While the rollout sent Tesla shares up 8% on Monday, the launch fell shy of fulfilling Musk's many driverless promises over the past decade.

In 2015, Musk told shareholders Tesla cars would achieve "full autonomy" within three years. In 2016, he said a Tesla EV would be able to make a cross-country drive without needing any human intervention before the end of 2017. And in 2019, on a call with institutional investors that helped him raise more than $2 billion, Musk said Tesla would have 1 million robotaxi-ready vehicles on the road in 2020, able to complete 100 hours of driving work per week each, making money for their owners.

None of that has happened.

Meanwhile, Alphabet-owned Waymo says it has surpassed 10 million paid trips last month. Competitors in China, including Baidu's Apollo Go, WeRide and Pony.ai, are also operating commercial robotaxi fleets.

