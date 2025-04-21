Tesla shares tumble ahead of first-quarter earnings report

Tesla shares dropped almost 6% on Monday, a day ahead of the company's first-quarter earnings report.

Investors are seeking answers about CEO Elon Musk's plans for the automaker, as he spends much of his time with the Trump administration, slashing the U.S. federal government.

The company's stock is now down 44% for the year thus far after wrapping its worst quarter since 2022 in March.

The stock closed at $227.50 leaving it less than $6 above its low for the year on April 8. The shares are now down 44% for the year after wrapping up their worst quarter since 2022 in March. It's the 12th time this year the stock has dropped by at least 5% in a single session.

CEO Elon Musk's many distractions outside of Tesla, especially his role within the Trump administration, are in focus, along with the company's progress on a long-delayed robotaxi and self-driving technology for its existing cars.

In the online forum that Tesla uses to solicit investor inquiries in advance of its earnings calls, more than 300 questions were submitted pertaining to Tesla's self-driving systems, around 200 came in about the company's Optimus humanoid robots in development, and more than 160 questions poured in about Musk individually. One investor asked, "What steps has the board of directors taken to mitigate the brand damage caused by Elon's political activities?"

After spending $290 million to help return Trump to the White House, Musk is now leading an initiative to slash tens of thousands of federal jobs, sell off or end leases for federal office buildings, and reduce U.S. government capacity.

Musk's politics and antics have elicited a massive backlash in Europe and parts of the U.S. This year, the company has been hit with waves of protests, boycotts and some criminal activity that targeted Tesla vehicles and facilities in response to Musk.

Earlier this month, Tesla reported 336,681 vehicle deliveries in the first quarter, a 13% decline from the same period a year earlier.

The company is expected to report revenue of $21.24 billion for the first quarter, according to LSEG, which would mark a slight drop from the same period last year. Analysts expect earnings per share of 40 cents. Investors will be paying particularly close attention to any commentary about Trump's widespread tariffs and the potential impact on revenue and earnings as the year progresses.

Oppenheimer analysts wrote in a note out Monday that "ongoing brand erosion" for Tesla in the U.S. and Europe is weighing on sales already, but a "bigger issue for the company is potential weakness in China demand and margin impact due to the Trump tariffs."

They wrote that competition in China, coupled with "nationalistic" consumer trends there, could "drive sales toward domestic brands." Tesla would then have to export more of its China-made cars, which could lead to "downward pressure on pricing," the Oppenheimer analysts said.

Caliber, a research firm that tracks how U.S. consumer sentiment is shifting around major brands, found that only 27% of its survey respondents in March would consider purchasing a Tesla, compared to 46% in January 2022.

Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives, a longtime Tesla bull, is hoping for a "turnaround vision" from Musk on Tuesday's earnings call.

"Tesla has now unfortunately become a political symbol globally of the Trump Administration/DOGE," he wrote, noting that "Tesla's stock has been crushed since Trump stepped back into the White House."

Ives estimated 15% to 20% "permanent demand destruction for future Tesla buyers due to the brand damage Musk has created" by working for Trump.

Late last week, Barclays maintained the equivalent of a sell rating and slashed its price target on Tesla to $275 from $325, citing a "confusing set-up" on the first-quarter with "weak fundamentals." The firm said it could see a positive reaction if Musk is more focused on his automaker, and depending on what the company discloses about an anticipated "FSD event," referring to Tesla's Full Self-Driving offering.

Tesla said in announcing its reporting date that, in addition to earnings, it will provide a "live company update," language the company hasn't typically used in disclosures.

