The 10 Best-Paying Jobs of 2023, According to New Research — Many Pay Over $200,000

Some U.S. workers are earning a lot more than the annual average salary of $54,132.

The 25 highest-paid occupations all earned an average of six figures annually, each above $120,000 — and many of the top-paying jobs are in health care.

Anesthesiologists, orthodontists and physicians are among the top-paid workers in the U.S. and all make a median salary of $208,000, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, compiled by U.S. News.

Health-care organizations are facing an industry wide staffing shortage driven by unprecedented levels of burnout and attrition, which have been accelerated by the Covid-19 pandemic. As a result of higher-than-usual turnover, employers in the private health sector have pushed up salaries to retain existing staff and attract new employees.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

In all, more than half of the jobs in the top 25 — 14 — require a doctorate degree or are within the medical field.

Other top-paying jobs that generally require just a four-year degree include roles in IT, sales and marketing, and business.

Here are the 10 best-paying jobs of 2023, according to U.S. News & World Report (and see the full report here).

1. Anesthesiologists

Median annual salary: $208,000

Industry: Health care

Education needed: Doctorate degree

2. Oral and maxillofacial surgeons

Median annual salary: $208,000

Industry: Health care

Education needed: Doctorate degree

3. Obstetrician and gynecologist

Median annual salary: $208,000 per year

Industry: Health care

Education needed: Doctorate degree

4. Surgeon

Median annual salary: $208,000 per year

Industry: Health care

Education needed: Doctorate degree

5. Orthodontist

Median annual salary: $208,000 per year

Industry: Health care

Education needed: Doctorate degree

6. Physician

Median annual salary: $208,000 per year

Industry: Health care

Education needed: Doctorate degree

7. Psychiatrist

Median annual salary: $208,000 per year

Industry: Health care

Education needed: Doctorate degree

8. Nurse anesthetist

Median annual salary: $195,610

Industry: Health care

Education needed: Master's degree

According to the Council on Accreditation of Nurse Anesthesia Educational Programs, as of January 1, 2025, all U.S. nurse anesthesia programs must award a doctoral degree for entry into nurse anesthesia practice.

9. Pediatrician

Median annual salary: $170,480

Industry: Health care

Education needed: Doctorate degree

10. Pilot

Median annual salary: $134,630

Industry: Social services

Education needed: Bachelor's degree

Some of the factors driving wages higher in the health-care field have remained the same for decades: expensive schooling, stressful working conditions, long hours and providing essential services.

While specialists tend to earn the largest paychecks, general practitioners and even non physician roles, such as nurse anesthetists, bring in attractive salaries as well.

Health-care employers ranked "competitive benefits to attract and retain talent" as their top priority, with "burnout" as a close second, according to a September 2022 Aon report, which compiled data from more than 2.6 million health system employees across the U.S.

Health care is expected to add two million new jobs over the next 10 years, the most jobs of any sector, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports.

"We're still feeling the effects of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, baby boomers are aging, so we have a larger aging population, and preventative care is becoming more and more important," Janica Ingram, careers editor at U.S. News., tells CNBC Make It. "Health care will continue to be a stable industry with plenty of in-demand occupations for a long time."

If the medical field isn't for you, other industries, such as engineering and management, can also lead to lucrative jobs, Ingram adds.

Across the board, more employees can expect to see substantial salary bumps this year: Companies say they're budgeting 4.3% of their total payroll to spend on raises in 2023, the highest share since 2001, according to data from The Conference Board.

Check out:

This 'best job' of 2023 pays over $100K, offers remote opportunities and doesn't require a degree

Self-made millionaire: These 3 traits separate highly successful people from everyone else at work

The 10 fastest-growing jobs in the U.S. right now—many pay over $100,000 a year

Sign up now: Get smarter about your money and career with our weekly newsletter