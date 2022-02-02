The 10 Best U.S. Jobs of 2022, According to Glassdoor—They All Pay Over $100,000

The U.S. job market is buzzing with new opportunities despite a surge in coronavirus infections driven by the omicron variant. According to new research from Glassdoor, many of the top jobs are offering flexible work arrangements and six-figure salaries.

On Tuesday Glassdoor released its latest report highlighting the 50 best jobs in America for 2022, focusing on companies with at least 100 salary reports and 2,000 job postings on its site as of December 2021. The list identifies the top careers for job-seekers that offer ample job openings, strong job satisfaction and high earning potential.

Psychiatrist (#22) and psychologist (#34) made the best jobs list for the first time as demand for mental health services continues to soar amid the ongoing pandemic. But tech roles dominate the list, claiming nine spots in the top 10.

"Nowadays, every company is a tech company," Daniel Zhao, a senior economist and data scientist at Glassdoor, tells CNBC Make It. "The pandemic has really emphasized the value of data because of how sharp and unpredictable the changes from this crisis have been – more companies are turning to real-time data to understand what's going on and make decisions."

Enterprise architect, with responsibilities include overseeing the development and coordination of an organization's technology systems, is the #1 job on the list, followed by full stack engineer and data scientist.

Such roles have high job satisfaction scores because they're better suited for flexible work arrangements, Zhao adds, which is a sought-after benefit among employees and job-seekers alike given the ongoing pandemic.

Here are the 10 best U.S. jobs in 2022, according to Glassdoor, along with the full list of the top 50 jobs here.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

1. Enterprise architect

Job description: An enterprise architect is responsible for the entire infrastructure of the company's IT platform. A few of the main duties of an enterprise architect are designing processes, documenting essential IT procedures, tracking project progress and maintaining a security focus.

Median salary: $144,997

Active job openings on Glassdoor: 14,021

2. Full stack engineer

Job description: Full stack engineers design user interactions on websites, develop servers and databases for website functionality and write code for mobile platforms. They work alongside graphic designers to create web design features and oversee projects from conception to finish.

Median salary: $101,794

Active job openings on Glassdoor: 11,252

3. Data scientist

Job description: Data scientists utilize their analytical, statistical and programming skills to collect, analyze and interpret large data sets. They then use this information to develop data-driven solutions to difficult business challenges.

Median salary: $120,000

Active job openings on Glassdoor: 10,071

4. DevOps engineer

Job description: A DevOps engineer combines an understanding of both engineering and coding, working with various departments to create and develop systems within a company. From creating and implementing systems software to analyzing data to improve existing technology, a DevOps engineer increases productivity in the workplace.

Median salary: $120,095

Active job openings on Glassdoor: 8,548

5. Strategy manager

Job description: Strategy managers review an organization to determine strengths, weaknesses, operational effectiveness and opportunities for improvement, recommend initiatives that minimize risks and formulate plans to achieve long-term goals.

Median salary: $140,000

Active job openings on Glassdoor: 6,977

6. Machine learning engineer

Job description: Machine learning engineers are the designers of self-running software that brings machines the ability to automate predictive models. These engineers work with data scientists to take information and feed curated data into the models that they've uncovered or discovered.

Median salary: $130,489

Active job openings on Glassdoor: 6,801

7. Data engineer

Job description: Data engineers are mainly tasked with transforming data into a format that can be easily analyzed. They do this by developing, maintaining and testing infrastructures for data generation.

Median salary: $113,960

Active job openings on Glassdoor: 11,821

8. Software engineer

Job description: Software engineers write, debug, maintain and test software that instructs a computer to accomplish certain tasks, such as saving information, performing calculations, etc. A software engineer will convert what needs to happen into one of many programming languages, the most common of which being Java, C++ and Python.

Median salary: $116,638

Active job openings on Glassdoor: 64,155

9. Java developer

Job description: Java developers tend to work at startups and focus on the creation of a variety of apps to go to market and fill existing customer orders. They are part of a software development team and are responsible for designing, implementing and maintaining Java applications.

Median salary: $107,099

Active job openings on Glassdoor: 10,201

10. Product manager

Job description: Product managers are responsible for the strategy and blueprint of a product or product line. They lead the product team and all aspects from the conception of the product to its launch.

Median salary: $125,317

Active job openings on Glassdoor: 17,725

Check out:

Roughly 47 million people quit their jobs last year: 'All of this is uncharted territory'

These are the 4 best U.S. cities to work in this year, according to Glassdoor

The right questions to ask new colleagues and 2 other ways to succeed in a new remote job

Sign up now: Get smarter about your money and career with our weekly newsletter