The 10 most in-demand U.S. ZIP codes for homebuyers—an Ohio suburb is No. 1

A little-known suburb outside Columbus, Ohio, is the most in-demand real estate market in the U.S. for the second year in a row, according to a recent Realtor.com study.

Gahanna, Ohio, ranked as the "hottest" ZIP code out of the 29,000 analyzed throughout the country in 2024, based on how often listings were viewed on Realtor.com, as well as how quickly they sold.

Like other markets at the top of the rankings, Gahanna is an affluent family-friendly suburb close to a large U.S. city. Homes are spacious and relatively affordable, too, costing a median of $345,000, compared with the national median of $439,950, as measured by Realtor.com.

Another factor in the suburb's favor is a good quality of life, as Gahanna has lots of park space, low crime and good schools.

Here's a look at the 10 hottest markets by ZIP code:

In terms of demand, homes in the 10 hottest markets were snatched up within 21 days, compared with the nationwide median of 50 days, per a recent Realtor.com report.

Notably, all of the hottest markets are in the Midwest or Northeast, with six of them sporting home prices below the U.S. median.

Still, some of the hottest ZIP codes feature homes priced above the U.S. median. These commuter neighborhoods, located near major cities like New York and Boston, are costly but still relatively affordable compared with areas closer to the city.

All ZIP codes in the list offer some measure of affordability, whether that's the relative cost of homes or the price per square foot compared with the surrounding metro area, the study says.

The rankings also reflect a cooling housing market in the South, in part due to an increase in home inventory, which has reduced demand, the study says.

Data for these rankings is based on Realtor.com listing data between January 2024 and June 2024. The list of top ZIP codes is limited to one ZIP code per metropolitan area.

