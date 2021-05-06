Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Facebook

The IRS Is Coming After Crypto Profits: CNBC After Hours

By Pippa Stevens, CNBC

CNBC.com's Pippa Stevens brings you the day's top business news headlines. On today's show, Eamon Javers breaks down a recent court decision allowing the IRS to access the identities of taxpayers who use cryptocurrencies. Plus, Robert Frank explains what he calls the "triple tax threat" to real estate investors under President Biden's policy proposals.

Here's what else we're reading:

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Eamon Javers breaks down a recent court decision allowing the IRS to access the identities of taxpayers who use cryptocurrencies.

Money Report

coronavirus 2 hours ago

India's Rich Are Not the Only Ones Fleeing the Covid Crisis on Private Jets, Says CEO

coronavirus 3 hours ago

CDC Can Consider Lifting Indoor Covid Mask Mandates Now, Former FDA Chief Says

Wealthy families could face combined tax rates of as much as 61% on inherited wealth under President Joe Biden's tax plan, according to a recent analysis and tax accountants.

As part of his American Families Plan, Biden is proposing to nearly double the top tax rate on capital gains and eliminate a tax benefit on appreciated assets known as the "step-up in basis." Combining the estate tax, the new higher capital gains rate and the repeal of step-up in basis could bring total effective marginal rates as high as 61%, according to an analysis from the Tax Foundation.

The rate would be the highest such rate in nearly a century, according to the tax policy research group.

Peloton's sales surge 141% as delivery pressures ease; no word on recall's financial hit

Peloton on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter sales growth of 141%, saying recent investments in its supply chain allowed it to improve deliveries.

The company said average wait times for its Bike are now back to pre-pandemic levels.

However, the company's stock fell nearly 5%, as it didn't provide a financial outlook.

Peloton is dealing with the fallout from a recall of its treadmills. During an earnings conference call, management said the planned launch of the company's less-expensive treadmill in the U.S. will be postponed, until new safety features for the machines are approved.

Square gets a bitcoin boost with revenue up 266%

Square reported $3.5 billion in bitcoin revenue, up eleven times year over year. But bitcoin gross profit was only $75 million, or approximately 2% of revenue.

Gross profit grew 79% year over year to $964 million in the quarter that ended Mar. 31, according to a statement.

Cash App gross profit came in at $495 million, up 171% year over year. In March, Square's peer-to-peer competitor to Venmo began offering customers the ability to instantly send bitcoin for free.



Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

Facebook
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us