The Mets' $325 Million Contract Offer to Francisco Lindor Would Make Him One of the Highest-Paid Baseball Players Ever

The New York Mets were purchased for $2.4 billion by hedge fund billionaire Steve Cohen in September, and the team has wasted no time in flexing its newfound financial might.

The biggest move the Mets have made thus far under Cohen's leadership was a blockbuster January trade for superstar shortstop Francisco Lindor, who is on the final year of his current contract. The team is hoping to keep him in New York until 2031 by offering him a mammoth 10-year, $325 million contract extension.

The two sides have yet to reach an agreement. Lindor reportedly wants 12 years and $385 million and could choose to enter free agency after this season, where he is likely to garner several other lucrative offers.

Still, the Mets' current offer would make the 27-year-old the owner of one of the top-five biggest contracts in the 118-year history of Major League Baseball. Here's how he would stack up against the other largest contracts in the sport, according to data from Sportrac.

5. Giancarlo Stanton, New York Yankees — 13 years, $325 million

Jim McIsaac | Getty Images Sport | Getty Images

Though he currently plays for the Yankees, Stanton originally signed his 13-year deal in 2014 while starring for the Miami Marlins. At the time, it was the first baseball contract to surpass $300 million. Just three years later, however, the Marlins shipped Stanton up to New York when the team decided to embark on a rebuild.

4. Bryce Harper, Philadelphia Phillies — 13 years, $330 million

Hunter Martin | Getty Images Sport | Getty Images

Harper left the Nationals in 2019 during free agency after seven seasons playing in Washington, D.C. His $330 million contract with the Phillies was briefly the biggest in the history of the sport, until Mike Trout outdid him by $100 million a little over two weeks later.

3. Fernando Tatís Jr., San Diego Padres — 14 years, $340 million

Matt Thomas/San Diego Padres | Getty Images Sport | Getty Images

Tatís Jr. only played two seasons in the majors before the Padres moved to keep their superstar in Southern California for the bulk of his career by signing him to the longest deal in baseball history in February. The 22-year-old will earn an average of $24.3 million each season — a figure that looks to close to a steal for the Padres considering he is one of the most productive shortstops in the sport.

2. Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Dodgers — 12 years, $365 million

Norm Hall | Getty Images Sport | Getty Images

After being traded from the Red Sox to Los Angeles last year, the Dodgers promptly locked Betts down with a 12-year contract that will keep the 28-year-old right fielder in Hollywood through 2032. So far it's looking like money well-spent. Betts made an immediate impact in Los Angeles, leading the Dodgers to their first World Series title since 1988 last season.

1. Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels — 12 years, $426.5 million

Rob Tringali | Getty Images Sport | Getty Images

New Jersey native Mike Trout has been one of the best players in the major leagues since he first went pro, and has already been named American League MVP three times before his 30th birthday. In 2019, the Angels moved to make sure he wouldn't be playing for anyone else. Trout's monster contract pays him $35.8 million each year and will keep him in Anaheim until he is 39 years old. Not bad for the 25th pick in the draft.

