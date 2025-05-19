Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

The most common travel scams in 9 global cities

By Bella Stoddart, CNBC and Monica Pitrelli, CNBC

Many travel fraud complaints involve travel and tour agencies, according to the Mastercard Economics Institute.
Martin-dm | E+ | Getty Images
  • The travel industry is one of the sectors most susceptible to fraud, with scams rising 18% during the summer peak season and 28% in the winter peak season in 2024, according to a report from the Mastercard Economics Institute.
  • Many travel-related fraud complaints involve travel agencies and tour companies, it said.
  • But common scams vary by city, with taxi and car rental problems comprising the majority of reported cases in cities like Bangkok, Thailand and Jakarta, Indonesia, the report showed.

The travel industry is one of the sectors most susceptible to fraud, with scams rising 18% during the summer peak season and 28% in the winter peak season in 2024, according to a new report.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The report, published last Tuesday by the Mastercard Economics Institute, showed that fraud related to travel agency and tour company bookings is more than four times higher than the fraud average of other industries.

"Once paid, the tour may either never occur or be drastically different from what was promised," it said.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

However, scam risks vary significantly from city to city, said David Mann, chief economist at the Asia-Pacific division of the Mastercard Economics Institute. 

"In certain destinations, you can end up seeing a lot more of the fraud coming from the travel and the tour company side. In other cities, it can even be in things like food services. So a good example, over in Los Angeles, [food is] the biggest portion of where we see some of the fraud," he told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia" on Friday.

According to Mastercard's data, tourists reported the lowest rates of fraud in:

  • San Francisco, U.S.
  • Dublin, Ireland
  • Seoul, South Korea
  • Budapest, Czech Republic
  • Edinburgh, Scotland

However, travelers to these cities reported higher levels of fraud:

  • Cancun, Mexico
  • Hanoi, Vietnam
  • Dhaka, Bangladesh
  • Bangkok, Thailand  

The type of scams commonly reported in cities also varies, with taxi and car rental problems comprising just 2% of reported fraud cases in Hong Kong and Barcelona, but 66% in Jakarta, Indonesia, the report showed.

Fraud in food services is more prominent in the U.S. and Middle East, comprising 63% of reported cases in New York City, it showed. That includes restaurants that overcharge for food, add unauthorized tips, or that steal travelers' credit card details, according to a Mastercard representative.

Money Report

news 10 mins ago

Google searches for ‘waking up at 3 a.m.' are up: Here's why it happens, according to a sleep expert

news 1 hour ago

Stock market futures are flat after S&P 500 extends winning streak to six days: Live updates

Before the trip begins

Beyond peak seasons, travel fraud is also on the rise during the booking stage, Mann said.

Trip planning fraud rose more than 12% last year, the report stated, be it via doctored photographs, malicious "confirmation" links that expose banking details, or other forms of trickery.

Travelers should watch out for unusually low prices and summer rates that are "too good to be true," especially in popular tourist destinations that attract large crowds, the report stated.

To protect themselves against fraudulent activity, travelers can set up digital wallets, buy travel insurance or book trips using a credit card with fraud protection, it said.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us