The No. 1 employer for happy and fulfilled workers is a truck stop and convenience store chain

The company where workers feel most happy, fulfilled and stress-free can be seen from any given highway coast to coast.

Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores, the truck stop and convenience store chain, was rated the No. 1 company for employee well-being, according to a new report from Indeed.

Love's was recognized as part of the job search site's inaugural Better Work Awards, where it gathered anonymous employee reviews from July 2022 to July 2023 to determine the businesses that stand out for worker well-being. Indeed based the awards on employee ratings focused on four aspects related to worker well-being: happiness, purpose, satisfaction and stress.

The No. 1 company is the only one to crack a well-being rating in the 80s range out of 100 — well above the average U.S. employer score of 69 to 71.

Here are the top 20 companies recognized for high employee well-being ratings, according to Indeed reviews:

Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores H&R Block Delta Air Lines Tata Consultancy Services Accenture IBM L3Harris Wipro Infosys Nike Vans In-N-Out Burger Cognizant Technology Solutions Hallmark Microsoft Northrop Grumman FedEx Freight Dutch Bros Coffee The Walt Disney Company Apple

Love's has more than 38,000 employees nationwide, from travel stops to corporate offices. The brand was founded in 1964, is headquartered in Oklahoma City, and has more than 600 locations in 42 states. The company currently has more than 5,000 open jobs across the country, ranging from retail, restaurant, warehouse, management and truck technician roles.

Jessee Rigney-Harris, 44, is a a general manager at a Love's store in Oklahoma City. She was drawn to the family-owned business and says she could tell from her hiring interview that they wanted to help her grow as a leader.

Rigney-Harris tells CNBC Make It she loves her job coaching her team and working with customers. "There's pressures, of course, but they're less so when you're happy at your job."

She adds the company's culture prizes work-life balance, which has allowed her to start a family and raise two young sons.

"This family really cares about each and every one of the team members, whether they're a cashier, a sandwich artist, a general manager or an executive vice president," she says.

The rest of the top companies span several sectors, including technology, retail, transportation and hospitality.

"It's clear that job-seekers want to work for companies that prioritize their well-being," said Indeed chief people officer Priscilla Koranteng in a statement to CNBC Make It. The businesses comprising the top 20 list stand out "by placing a genuine emphasis on the welfare of their workforce. While that looks a bit different at each company and in different industries, a high Work Well-being Score means employees feel appreciated, supported and generally satisfied at work."

A majority, 71%, of employees reported low to moderate well-being at work, according to Indeed data, though 85% of people say it's important to work at a company that cares about worker well-being.

Employees also say well-being is boosted when their employer provides flexibility, belonging, trust, manager support, appreciation, fair pay and more.

