The No. 1 personality trait employers always look for, from a workplace psychologist with 10+ years experience: It's ‘universally valuable'

As a workplace psychologist with over a decade of experience, I specialize in helping organizations create great experiences for their employees and job candidates.

I speak with hundreds of executives and HR professionals every year about what is most important to them. While they occasionally have concerns about how to deal with trends like "quiet quitting," hiring good talent is always at the top of their priority lists.

Conscientiousness is the top trait that employers always look for in new hires. Here's what that means, and why it's in demand.

The personality trait employers prize the most: Conscientiousness

You may be familiar with the five factor model, also known as the set of Big Five personality traits.

Openness to experience: Huge capacity for curiosity and imagination Conscientiousness: Organized, responsible and hard working Extraversion: Gregarious and energized by social interactions Agreeableness: Cooperative and unselfish Emotional stability: Secure and has predictable emotional reactions

While each of these personality traits can be important for certain positions, conscientiousness predicts performance across many jobs. That makes it universally valuable for employers.

Conscientiousness transcends specific job tasks. Very often, the initial role that someone is hired for will change as the needs of the organization evolve. So employees who have this trait are more likely to find success, regardless of the job.

How you can demonstrate conscientiousness

During the hiring process, there are a few simple ways you can show potential employers that you possess this key trait.

Many pre-hire personality assessments are rooted in the Big Five, and employers use them to better understand candidates' knowledge, skills, abilities and characteristics.

Then there is the interview itself. Effective interview questions will often ask about a time you engaged in a specific behavior that is relevant to the job as a way to better gauge your organizational skills and work ethic.

When presented with these types of questions, use a consistent structure to demonstrate your conscientiousness: Explain the context, describe what you did, share the results and what you learned from the experience.

Recruiters and hiring managers observe candidates' responsiveness to calls and emails, punctuality and professionalism — subtle cues that are all proxies for conscientiousness. So show up on time and proofread any written material to demonstrate that you can be counted on to take work seriously.

This continues even after you land the job. Employers and managers take note of small behaviors that indicate care, meticulousness and proactivity.

How to become more conscientious

If you're not quite sure about your level of conscientiousness, do some reflection. You can talk with a trusted friend or colleague, or take a Big Five personality assessment online.

If you find that you're conscientious, that's great. Emphasize your diligence and work ethic.

If these traits don't come naturally to you, though, that's OK. You may be able to establish supports where you need them. Introverts, for example, tend to get drained by the constant social interaction that is common in workplaces. But they can still be highly successful by setting boundaries for themselves and carving out dedicated time to focus and recharge.

The same is true for conscientiousness. If you aren't the most naturally organized employee, identify tools to help you stay on top of things, whether that is a digital assistant, time management coaching or a weekly calendar review.

Conscientiousness is a durable, transferrable trait that will always be sought out by employers. For people serious about finding a fulfilling job, it's essential to be true to yourself.

If conscientiousness isn't your strength, don't pretend otherwise. That said, with practice, there are ways to develop that muscle. This will take some effort, but it might just help you land your next big job.

Dr. Benjamin Granger is Chief Workplace Psychologist and Head of EX Advisory Services at Qualtrics. He has over a decade of experience building Experience Management (XM) programs across the globe and leads EX thought leadership and research initiatives across Qualtrics and the XM Institute.

