The oldest living person in the U.S. just turned 115: ‘Speak your mind and don't hold your tongue,' she says

Last week, Houston resident Elizabeth Francis, the oldest living person in the U.S., turned 115 years old.

Francis officially became the oldest living American after Edie Ceccarelli died at the age of 116 in February. Francis was awarded a plaque earlier this year by LongeviQuest, an organization that tracks and compiles information about the world's oldest people.

But Francis has also achieved a great feat on a global scale. Once she turned 115, she became the fourth oldest living person in the world, according to LongeviQuest.

When asked for advice on how to live a long, fulfilling life, Francis said, "Speak your mind and don't hold your tongue," Ben Meyers, longevity researcher and chief executive officer at LongeviQuest, told The Washington Post.

Additionally, she advises people to "try to do the best thing you can to everybody [and] love everybody," according to TODAY.com.

In addition to Francis' philosophies on life, her longevity may be largely linked to her genetics. Her sister lived to 106 years old, and her father passed away when he was 99, Francis' granddaughter Ethel Harrison told TODAY.com.

Francis' daughter, Dorothy Williams is 95 years old and lives with her mother, Harrison told The Post. They have multiple caregivers.

"They enjoy sitting next to each other to laugh and watch old episodes of 'Good Times' and 'The Jeffersons' on television," Harrison said to the publication. "They also love watching 'The Price is Right.' They both feel lucky and blessed to be together so late in life."

Francis 'has done everything right,' doctor says

As for the way Francis lived her life, Dr. Holly Holmes, a geriatric physician, said she "has done everything right" for longevity, according to ABC 13.

Francis moved often, ate a pretty healthy diet, and prioritized social connections which helped her to avoid loneliness and isolation, Holmes said.

When ABC 13 asked Francis what she eats, she said "everything" but Harrison noted that her grandmother "always grew her vegetables in the backyard. I never saw her go to a fast food restaurant as much like Chick-fil-A and all the places I liked to go. She never did that."

Francis also never smoked and doesn't drink alcohol. She also didn't learn how to drive and either took public transportation or walked wherever she needed to go, Harrison said.

Many of Francis' lifestyle choices align with what Dr. Thomas Perls, a researcher who's studied thousands of centenarians, says increases a person's chances of living to age 90 or older.

Those practices include:

Managing stress Getting enough good quality sleep Eating healthy foods Exercising often Avoiding smoking

"My grandmother sleeps much more than she did six months ago," Harrison told The Washington Post. "But she still says exactly what she thinks and doesn't hold back."

