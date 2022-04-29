The Top 10 Fully Remote Companies to Work for in 2022—Many Are Hiring Right Now 

Even as some companies return to the office this spring, a growing number of organizations are offering remote opportunities – or choosing to forgo the office altogether and letting all of their employees work from home permanently.

To help remote job-seekers find the best opportunities, MakeMyMove.com, an online directory of cities that will pay remote workers to relocate there, identified the 23 best fully remote places to work.

MakeMyMove.com consulted ratings at Glassdoor, Blind, LinkedIn and other platforms to compile the list, considering the geographic diversity of each company's employees as well as its remote work policies. The companies on this list are all 100% remote with no corporate campus.

"I absolutely think we're going to see more workers transition from in-person and hybrid jobs to remote in the coming months," Evan Hock, the co-founder and president of MakeMyMove.com, tells CNBC Make It. "A lot of people were exposed to a new freedom and flexibility with remote work during the pandemic, and they're not willing to give it up."

The most attractive benefit drawing job-seekers to remote work vs. in-person or hybrid is the freedom to live where they want, instead of needing to be within commuting distance of their employer, Hock says. "There's also the money-saving opportunities that come with that, and more free time to spend with friends and family," he adds.

Here are the top 10 remote companies to work for, according to MakeMyMove.com:

1. Hubstaff

Industry: Technology

Notable benefits: Annual corporate retreat, 25 days of paid time off each year, work equipment/technology stipend

Recent job openings: Content manager, DevOps engineer, Mobile developer

2. Swiftly

Industry: Technology

Notable benefits: Stock options, unlimited paid time off, home office and internet reimbursement

Recent job openings: Account executive, Senior product designer, Software engineer

3. Doist

Industry: Technology

Notable benefits: Annual corporate retreat, professional development stipend, health and wellness budget, cost of co-working space covered

Recent job openings: Copywriter, Product manager, Full-stack developer

4. Ghost

Industry: Technology, publishing

Notable benefits: Team retreats, the last Friday of every month off, a new laptop and workspace set-up budget, meeting-free focus time

Recent job openings: Product engineer, Infrastructure engineer

5. Frontastic

Industry: Technology

Notable benefits: Three company retreats per year, work set-up allowance, professional development budget

Recent job openings: Sales account executive, Product manager, Solutions engineer

6. Toptal

Industry: Recruiting

Notable benefits: Flexible paid time off policies, community events, annual subscription to the Calm app

Recent job openings: Data analyst, Content writer, Contract specialist

7. Automattic

Industry: Technology

Notable benefits: Sabbaticals, career coaching, home office setup and co-working allowances

Recent job openings: Brand/creative designer, Happiness engineer, Content writer

8. FlexJobs

Industry: Recruiting, hiring

Notable benefits: Professional development stipends, meditation and fitness expense reimbursements, housekeeping and technology stipends

Recent job openings: Account executive, Sales development specialist

9. Zapier

Industry: Technology

Notable benefits: Two annual company retreats, a home office stipend, unlimited vacation days

Recent job openings: Senior financial analyst, Content specialist, product designer

10. Buffer

Industry: Social media, technology

Notable benefits: 4-day workweeks, sabbaticals, a free Kindle and access to free books of employees' choosing

Recent job openings: No current listings

