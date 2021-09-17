Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Business

These Photos Show SpaceX's Civilian Inspiration4 Crew Taking in the View From the Massive Window in Orbit

By Michael Sheetz, CNBC

Inspiration4
  • Inspiration4, which launched with Elon Musk's SpaceX on Wednesday evening, shared the first photos from day one in orbit.
  • The crew spent its first day in orbit floating in zero gravity inside the capsule, taking photos from the Crew Dragon window, and spoke to patients of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, answering questions from space.
  • SpaceX modified the top of Crew Dragon capsule Resilience to add a massive window for the astronauts, replacing the docking hatch that is under the spacecraft's nose cone with the "cupola."
The first look at the crew in orbit, from left: Jared Isaacman, Hayley Arceneaux, Chris Sembroski, Sian Proctor.
Inspiration4
The first look at the crew in orbit, from left: Jared Isaacman, Hayley Arceneaux, Chris Sembroski, Sian Proctor.
Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

Inspiration4, which launched with Elon Musk's SpaceX on Wednesday evening, shared the first photos from day one in orbit and gave an up-close look at the expansive views of Earth from the spacecraft's "cupola" window.

The crew spent its first day in orbit floating in zero gravity inside the capsule, taking photos from the Crew Dragon window, and spoke to patients of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, answering questions from space.

Money Report

energy 10 mins ago

At Least Half of Climate Finance Must Be Spent on Helping Countries Adapt to Climate Change, Says UN Secretary General

US Economy 25 mins ago

Inflation, a Labor Crunch and the Delta Variant Pressure Restaurants Heading Into Fall, Survey Finds

The historic private mission — which includes commander Jared Isaacman, pilot Sian Proctor, medical officer Hayley Arceneaux, and mission specialist Chris Sembroski — is orbiting the planet at an altitude of 585 kilometers (363.5 miles), which is above the International Space Station and the highest altitude humans have traveled in years.

Inspiration4, which is expected to return to Earth and splash down this weekend, was paid for by Isaacman for an undisclosed amount, with the main goal of the spaceflight to raise $200 million for St. Jude.

SpaceX modified the top of Crew Dragon capsule Resilience to add a massive window for the astronauts, replacing the docking hatch that is under the spacecraft's nose cone with the "cupola."

Spacecraft commander Jared Isaacman speaks into a microphone as he peers out the cupola window.
Inspiration4
Spacecraft commander Jared Isaacman speaks into a microphone as he peers out the cupola window.

The cupola is the largest window by surface area ever put in space.

Mission specialist Chris Sembroski is seen taking a photo through the cupola, from an exterior camera on Crew Dragon.
Inspiration4
Mission specialist Chris Sembroski is seen taking a photo through the cupola, from an exterior camera on Crew Dragon.

Isaacman is the third billionaire to fly to space this year, following Sir Richard Branson and Jeff Bezos in July. But the latter two — flying with their respective companies, Virgin Galactic and Blue Origin — spent only a couple of minutes each in space, as those companies' rockets fly on what are known as suborbital trips. Inspiration4, by comparison, is an orbital mission, with the crew spending multiple days in space and going around the Earth as many as 15 times in day.

Musk, among those who saw them off before launch, said in a tweet that he spoke to the Inspiration4 crew on Thursday and that "all is well."

"Missions like Inspiration4 help advance spaceflight to enable ultimately anyone to go to orbit & beyond," Musk wrote in another tweet.

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk poses with the crew before launch on September 15, 2021.
John Kraus / Inspiration4
SpaceX CEO Elon Musk poses with the crew before launch on September 15, 2021.

The Inspiration4 crew are making history in ways beyond becoming the first group of nonprofessional astronauts in orbit: Proctor is the first black female to pilot a spacecraft, and Arceneaux is both the youngest American and first person with a prosthesis to fly in space.

Check out more photos from launch day at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Medical officer Hayley Arceneaux points to the camera as she and pilot Sian Proctor board the Tesla Model X after suiting up before the launch on September 15, 2021.
John Kraus / Inspiration4
Medical officer Hayley Arceneaux points to the camera as she and pilot Sian Proctor board the Tesla Model X after suiting up before the launch on September 15, 2021.
SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket lifts off carrying Crew Dragon spacecraft Resilience on September 15, 2021.
John Kraus / Inspiration4
SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket lifts off carrying Crew Dragon spacecraft Resilience on September 15, 2021.
The view inside the Crew Dragon spacecraft about 30 seconds after liftoff as the Falcon 9 rocket accelerated away from Earth on September 15, 2021.
SpaceX
The view inside the Crew Dragon spacecraft about 30 seconds after liftoff as the Falcon 9 rocket accelerated away from Earth on September 15, 2021.
The shimmering exhaust plume of SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket launching into the dusk sky above Florida on September 15, 2021.
John Kraus / Inspiration4
The shimmering exhaust plume of SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket launching into the dusk sky above Florida on September 15, 2021.

Become a smarter investor with CNBC Pro.
Get stock picks, analyst calls, exclusive interviews and access to CNBC TV. 
Sign up to start a free trial today.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

BusinessmarketsTechnologyUS: NewsBusiness News
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Money Report Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us