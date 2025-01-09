This 1 thing is a ‘powerful source of joy,’ says U.S. Surgeon General

As Vivek Murthy nears the end of his time as U.S. Surgeon General, he has released a "parting prescription" meant to address one of the more pervasive problems in America: loneliness.

In a 2023 report, Murthy noted that loneliness can lead to an increased risk of heart disease, dementia, depression and anxiety.

To remedy this Murthy suggests investing in relationships.

"Healthy relationships, where we feel seen and where we can be ourselves, can be a powerful source of joy and support and can be buffers to stress," he wrote in "My Parting Prescription for America."

This guidance comes at a time when some Americans are wanting for deeper connections: 40% said they are not as close with their friends as they would like, according to a recent PLUS ONE study.

Murthy believes that actively building friendships and creating community can improve mental and physical health.

'We can create technology free zones in our lives'

There are three factors Murthy says have contributed to the loneliness epidemic:

Americans move more. "Participation in many of the civic organizations that used to bring us together— recreational leagues, service organizations, neighborhood associations, and faith institutions—has declined," Murthy wrote. Parents socialize with friends less. Because they are "spending more time both at work and with childcare compared to a few decades ago," they don't have as much time to connect with peers, he wrote. Social media doesn't foster deep conversations. "Friends have been replaced with followers and confidantes with contacts, with profound consequences for the depth and quality of our relationships," he wrote.

Murthy presents a simple solution to combat some of these realities: call a friend.

"We can start by reaching out to people we care about each day and prioritizing time for regular connection even if it is brief," he wrote.

Make a point to stay off your phone during in-person hangouts, he suggests.

"We can create technology free zones in our lives to focus our attention when we are with others, enhancing the quality of our interactions," he wrote

Attending events at your local library or church can also help form deeper, in-person connections.

By improving the quality conversations, instead of focusing on the quantity, Americans can feel more heard and less alone.

