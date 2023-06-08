This AI-Based Gig Will Be ‘the Biggest New Side Hustle,' Says Expert—and It Can Pay $100 Per Hour

Generative AI bot ChatGPT is quickly growing in popularity. It's amassed more than 100 million users since its November 2022 release, according to investment bank UBS.

The bot's uses vary. It can answer questions, create emails and essays, summarize text users input into it and even write your resume. And many companies are turning to the tool to create content of their own.

"We've seen high demand for this category of work," says Margaret Lilani, vice president of talent solutions at work marketplace Upwork, adding that employers "are looking to build up the supply of freelancers who can support this demand."

If you are looking for a side hustle and have a knack for tech and language, picking up a gig to help employers create content like LinkedIn posts, blog posts, podcast show notes and even social media posts for Twitter and Instagram using ChatGPT could prove effective. Here's how to do it.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

It's called an 'AI content assistant'

These days, companies have to work overtime to build their brands. "The bar has been raised for how much content you need to publish on your website and on social media" to make a splash, says Angelique Rewers, founder of BoldHaus, a consulting firm that helps small businesses find corporate clients.

Employees and leadership in companies give talks, webinars and presentations. They participate in conferences and meetings. All of these constitute opportunities to create written content for blog posts, marketing material, newsletters, LinkedIn and social media posts. But doing so is time consuming.

That's where the "AI content assistant" comes in, as Rewers calls it. That person would take the audio from these events, input it into a transcription service like Rev or Otter.ai, then input whichever part of the text was most relevant into ChatGPT and direct the bot to create whatever content was needed.

"You can literally copy and paste in a transcription and say, 'turn this into a 700-word blog article that has five tips,'" says Rewers, adding that, the assistant would take the transcription, put it in ChatGPT, give it the prompt and then proofread the result when it's done to "make sure that it's not gobbledygook."

'The biggest new side hustle will be using AI'

Learning the hustle doesn't have to take long. "It takes about a week to ramp up," says Rewers, including learning how both the transcription services and ChatGPT work. You might even check out some YouTube tutorials to get tips and advice, she says, but "it's very intuitive."

"Once you get a handle on the prompts it is so easy to do this."

And AI content assistants can make good money. "You can charge anywhere from $20 to $100 an hour," she says. You can offer your services on sites like Upwork and Fiverr and add the skill to your LinkedIn profile in case any company is looking for this kind of assistant actively.

When it comes to this genre of side hustle, "I don't see it going away," says Rewers. "The biggest new side hustle will be using AI and helping business owners to use AI."

DON'T MISS: Want to be smarter and more successful with your money, work & life? Sign up for our new newsletter!

Get CNBC's free report, 11 Ways to Tell if We're in a Recession, where Kelly Evans reviews the top indicators that a recession is coming or has already begun.

Check out:

4 side hustles you can do any time of day 'in your pajamas'—one pays as much as $250/hour

These 4 lucrative side hustles dominated 2022—and they require less than 20 hours of work per week

3 in-demand side hustles to start in 2023―one pays up to $100 per hour