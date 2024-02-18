This airline announced a special flight with a mystery destination—over 1,000 people signed up

Have you ever considered just packing a bag and catching a flight without knowing the destination?

Scandinavian Airlines, a Sweden-based carrier, recently announced the opportunity for members of its EuroBonus loyalty program to book a flight experience they call "Destination Unknown."

In a press release, the airline says that "within minutes" of the announcement on February 12, over 1,000 members signed up for the surprise flight. Registration closed 24 hours later and those selected for the trip had an additional 24 hours to confirm their seat on the plane and make a payment.

The airline is no longer accepting reservations, according to Travel + Leisure.

Instead of money, travelers needed to redeem 30,000 miles for a seat. If someone was selected and didn't have enough miles or points, they could purchase the remaining ones required. The trip will fly from Copenhagen, Denmark, on April 5 and return to the same city on April 8.

According to The Street, there is a waitlist for anyone who signed up but didn't get a spot. They'll have the chance to move up on the list and maybe even get a coveted seat if someone cancels.

The only clue travelers will get before they takeoff is that the flight will last a few hours. The destination will be announced at some point during the flight. As the date of the mystery flight nears, those with a confirmed spot will get guidance from Scandinavian Airlines on what to pack.

"The prospect of embarking on an adventurous and mysterious journey with fellow enthusiasts, finding new connections and friendships along the way, is truly exciting," Paul Verhagen, EVP & Chief Commercial Officer at Scandinavian Airlines, said in a press release.

"These are not just trips; they are extraordinary journeys that will stay with you for a lifetime," he added.

Mystery flights are seeing a spike in popularity

Scandinavian Airlines isn't the first airline to embrace mystery destinations.

Lufthansa currently offers travelers a program called the "Lufthansa Surprise," where you can select your home airport and a general theme of the kind of vacation you're looking for.

Once your ticket is booked, the airline reveals the destination and they cannot be changed or canceled.

In 2023, Wizz Air, a low-cost airline, did a mystery flight from Venice that took a plane full of passengers to Saudi Arabia for a few days.

Representatives for Scandinavian Airlines did not immediately respond to CNBC Make It's request for comment.

