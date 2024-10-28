This in-demand skill is a lucrative side hustle or full-time job—it can pay 6 figures a year, doesn’t require a degree

If you want to earn six figures while working from home, consider a career in social media marketing.

Social media marketing is among the fastest-growing careers in the U.S., according to LinkedIn, spurred by the rapid adoption of e-commerce and shifts in consumer behavior post-pandemic.

TikTok, Instagram and other platforms have become essential tools for businesses to engage with customers and promote their products or brands — and companies are eager to hire people who can help them use these platforms effectively.

Job boards FlexJobs and Freelancer.com are seeing a boom in the number of remote, hybrid and freelance social media marketing roles.

This demand shows no signs of abating: The Bureau of Labor Statistics notes that the digital marketing landscape — including social media marketing — is expected to grow by 8% annually, with nearly 200,000 new jobs expected to be created by 2030.

An in-demand job that doesn't require a degree

While some marketing jobs prefer candidates to have a bachelor's degree, it's not a prerequisite for a successful career in social media marketing.

What's far more important, says Toni Frana, FlexJobs' lead career expert, are the technical skills you bring to the table: Most social media marketing roles require a strong understanding of SEO, data analysis and social media advertising.

Hiring managers also seek out people who can shoot and edit videos, manage online communities, coordinate partnerships with influencers and develop corresponding marketing campaigns to drive profit, says Sebastián Siseles, vice president of international at Freelancer.com.

Some of the most in-demand roles in this field include influencer marketing managers, social media marketing specialists and content strategists, per FlexJobs and LinkedIn.

Salaries range depending on experience, with entry-level roles starting at around $50,000 per year and seasoned strategists or managers earning upwards of $120,000.

To get started in social media marketing, you can watch tutorials on YouTube or take online courses to earn a certification in specific skills — LinkedIn Learning, Coursera, HubSpot and Google all offer certificates in digital marketing and e-commerce.

Frana also recommends creating an online portfolio that showcases any relevant social media marketing projects or work you've done, including client testimonials.

This hands-on experience can be as valuable as a college degree, Frana adds, as it can demonstrate a deep understanding of engagement strategies, content curation and community management.

Turning a social media marketing side hustle into a six-figure career

According to Fiverr, a freelancing marketplace, most freelance social media marketing jobs are remote, too, so social media marketing professionals can work from anywhere and set their own hours, as long as they meet their project deadlines.

Fiverr has seen steady demand for social media marketing services over the past six months: Between May and October, searches for "social media content manager" rose 493% on its platform. Searches for social media account setup, management and content editing also shot up.

The more experienced you are, the higher you can set your rate: Social media marketing specialists on Freelancer.com charge as much as $125 per hour.

Jennifer Shealey, a freelance digital and social media marketing specialist in Vero Beach, Florida, charges anywhere from $85 to $245 on Fiverr for her services.

Digital marketing started as a side hustle for Shealey, who became a full-time freelancer a few years ago after losing her job as a project administrator at a tile company.

The 46-year-old says building a roster of recurring clients and diversifying her offerings — she designs websites, creates content for Instagram and writes SEO copy for YouTube — has helped her build a successful freelance career.

She has made over $600,000 in sales since joining Fiverr in 2014. In 2023, Shealey earned over $100,000 from freelancing on Fiverr.

Beyond the lucrative earning potential, Shealey says one of the best parts of working in social media marketing is the flexibility — both in scheduling and creative freedom.

"It's the kind of job you can do from home, from a van or on the road while traveling," she says. "If you're into creativity, analytical work and constantly learning new things, it's a great field to get into. We certainly need more people in digital marketing, even I can't keep up with the demand."

