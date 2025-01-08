This side hustle is growing in demand—and can pay as much as $100 per hour

Podcasts are all the rage, and they're poised to become even more popular in 2025. As many as 141 million Americans are projected to listen to podcasts in 2025, according to data from Emarketer. That's up from 135.4 million in 2024.

For those making podcasts, the venture is not without its challenges. "In the beginning, everyone's excited to start their podcast," says Angelique Rewers, CEO and founder of small business consulting firm BoldHaus. "And then they realize what a grind it really is."

That's why for anyone considering picking up a side hustle in 2025, podcast assistant could be a good one to consider. Here's what the gig could look like and how to dive in.

From booking guests to editing video

Podcast assistants take on any of the various tasks of producing a podcast.

They could be responsible for researching and booking guests, answering emails, editing audio and posting the finished product, marketing the show across social media and traditional media, writing up show notes, finding brand deals, etc.

Many podcasters are also "starting with video," says Nicaila Okome, host of the "Side Hustle Pro" podcast, about the trend of posting your podcast on YouTube. Hosts now need video editors, too.

Depending on the tasks you take on, the gig can also be called podcast producer or, if you're more specialized in your services, podcast editor, podcast marketing strategist, or other titles.

'You can easily go onto Fiverr and Upwork and see what people are charging'

Consider what kind of skills and experience you have, then start researching how best to offer your services.

"You can easily go onto Fiverr and Upwork and see what people are charging," says Okome, "and then develop your packages from there." On Fiverr, professionals often list their rate per project, while on Upwork they often list their rate per hour.

Both sites feature project opportunities, and Okome also recommends going on Facebook groups dedicated to podcasts to see what kinds of job offers people are posting. You can look for openings on sites like LinkedIn, Indeed, ZipRecruiter or Google Jobs as well. Projects differ in length. Some are one-time and less than 30 hours altogether, others are weekly and ongoing.

One podcast producer on Upwork is charging as much as $100 per hour.

