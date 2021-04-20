Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Make It

This Simple Change Can Cut Your Takeout Spending by 10%

By Nicolas Vega, CNBC

Twenty/20

This story is part of CNBC Make It's One-Minute Money Hacks series, which provides easy, straightforward tips and tricks to help you understand your finances and take control of your money.

During the extended lockdowns last spring, millions of Americans turned to food delivery to safely order from their favorite restaurants.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

But the convenience of ordering dinner with just a few taps in an app like Uber Eats or Seamless comes at a cost: Third party delivery services tack on fees to each order.

Money Report

jobs 7 mins ago

What Microsoft Found When It Looked at Our Brains on Back-To-Back Virtual Work Meetings

investing 8 mins ago

Novogratz: Dogecoin, Bitcoin Are Both Rallying But These Cryptocurrencies Are Quite Different

Between a delivery charge and service fee, this can add an extra 10% upcharge to the cost of your meal. Factor in a standard 20% tip and the numbers start to grow even more.

Instead, cut out the middleman by choosing pick-up instead of delivery. It's an easy switch that can save you a lot of money in the long run.

Take a person who orders $25 worth of food three times a week. The fees alone add around $7.50 to their weekly spending.

Over the course of a month, that adds up to an avoidable $30 in fees that could be put toward your savings — or a few more delivery orders.

By picking up your food yourself, you could save $360 over the course of a year.

It's better for the restaurant, too. Ordering take-out allows the restaurants to avoid paying fees to the delivery services, so a greater portion of your money goes directly to the business.

Check out: Meet the middle-aged millennial: Homeowner, debt-burdened and turning 40

Don't miss: Dogecoin is up 400% in the past week. Here’s why one crypto exec says he still isn’t buying

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

Make ItUber
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us