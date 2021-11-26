Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
United States

Three Catalysts Are Driving ‘Off the Charts' Inflows Into ETFs This Year, Schwab Says

By Lizzy Gurdus, CNBC

Spencer Platt | Getty Images

Three trends are driving 2021's "off the charts" flows in exchange-traded funds, Charles Schwab's head of strategy and product David Botset says.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

Total net flows are on pace to set yet another record this year, with U.S. ETFs raking in nearly $750 billion by mid-November, according to Schwab. Total U.S. ETF assets under management are north of $7 trillion.

"By all accounts, we will be over $1 trillion in total ETF flows in 2021," Botset told CNBC's "ETF Edge" on Monday.

Money Report

Business 13 mins ago

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Moderna, United Airlines, Zoom and More

markets 30 mins ago

November's Best-Performing S&P 500 Stock Still Has Room to Run, Trader Says

That's due in large part to interest in environmental, social and governance investing, income-focused strategies and low-cost offerings, Botset said.

"We've talked about the growth in ESG investments and we're seeing that category take off, with flows over 50% greater in 2022 than we saw last year," he said.

Schwab launched its first-ever ESG ETF last week. It will focus on small and mid-cap companies, which Botset said will set it apart from large cap-heavy peer offerings.

"At the same time, you've got a huge number of individuals that need income, that are transitioning to retirement," he said, "and in a low interest rate environment it's challenging to find that income."

Dividend and income-oriented products have captured some $30 billion in flows this year as a result, Botset said.

As for low cost, it's "the trend that never goes out of style," he said.

"Sixty percent of the flows in 2021 so far have gone to ETFs with expense ratios of 10 basis points or less," he said.

As the stock market churns on renewed Covid-19 fears and concerns around rising inflation, ETF Trends CEO Tom Lydon sees it as "healthy pessimism," even if the declines are "a little bit overdone."

"Last year we saw an equal-weight S&P 500 do better than the cap-weighted S&P 500, but it's back to the old story," Lydon said in the same interview.

"We continue to see these FAANG and Microsoft and Tesla stocks continue to do well," he said. "The ones that have suffered are those go-go work-from-home stocks that did so well last year."

FAANG refers to Facebook parent Meta Platforms, Amazon, Apple, Netflix and Google parent Alphabet.

Disclaimer

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

United StatesmarketsinvestingUS: NewsInvestment strategy
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Money Report Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us