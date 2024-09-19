Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Thursday's big stock stories: What's likely to move the market in the next trading session

By Jason Gewirtz,CNBC

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on September 18, 2024 in New York City. 
Stephanie Keith | Getty Images

Stocks @ Night is a daily newsletter delivered after hours, giving you a first look at tomorrow and last look at today. Sign up for free to receive it directly in your inbox.

Here's what CNBC TV's producers were watching as the Federal Reserve slashed rates by a half point on Wednesday and what's on the radar for the next session.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Existing home sales due Thursday at 10 a.m. ET

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Morning restaurant reports

  • Cracker Barrel and Darden Restaurants will release earnings before the bell.
  • Cracker Barrel is down more than 3% from three months ago. The stock is up about 6% week to date, but it's 49% from the late December high.
  • Darden Restaurants is up roughly 5% in the past three months. Darden runs restaurant brands like Olive Garden, Longhorn Steakhouse, Ruth's Chris and Bahama Breeze. The stock is 9.5% from the March high. 

Afternoon reports

  • FedEx reports after the bell. The stock is up 20% in the past three months. It stands 5% from the July 16 high.
  • Lennar also reports after the bell. The stock is up 26% from three months ago. It hit a new 52-week high Wednesday. It is up more than 5% in a week.

Rate cuts and banks

  • CNBC TV's Leslie Picker will report on the banking sector's reaction to the Federal Reserve's half-point interest rate cut.
  • All the big banks are down in September: JPMorgan is off by more than 7%. The stock is 7.5% from the August 30 high.
  • Goldman Sachs is down about 5% in September. The stock 6% from the July 31 high.
  • Wells Fargo is down 7% in September. The stock is down 12.6% since mid-May.
  • Citigroup and Morgan Stanley are down about 4% in September. Citigroup is 11% from the July 17 high, and Morgan Stanley is 8.5% from the July 16 high.
  • Bank of America is down 2% in September. The stock is 10% from the July 17 high. 

Rates and the Fed

  • Yields on the 10-year and two-year Treasury notes rose a bit Wednesday after the Fed's cut.
  • Yields on the one-year, six-month, three-month and one-month Treasury bills all fell.
  • The 10-year is now at 3.7%.
  • The two-year is 3.62%.
  • The one-year is 4.02%.
  • The six-month is 4.58%.
  • The three-month is 4.78%.
  • The one-month is 4.79%. 

Gold

  • On Wednesday, the commodity hit a new high.
  • Jeffrey Gundlach of DoubleLine Capital, who correctly predicted a 50 basis point cut, told CNBC TV's Scott Wapner on Wednesday that "gold is symptomatic of a market in accumulation mode."  He also sees political risk and thinks that is likely to help gold keep moving higher.
  • The VanEck Gold Miners ETF (GDX) is up roughly 5% in a week.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us