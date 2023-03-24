TikTok Wants to Distance Itself From China — But Beijing Is Getting Involved

China would "strongly oppose" a forced sale of TikTok from its Beijing-based parent ByteDance, Ministry of Commerce spokesperson Shu Jueting said Thursday.

This comes after TikTok's CEO Shou Zi Chew was grilled by U.S. lawmakers in an intense five-plus hour hearing in Congress on Thursday over concerns of the app's links to China.

"At the end of the day, it was clear from the testimony that Mr. Chew reports to the CEO of ByteDance. ByteDance controls TikTok," said Cameron Kelly, visiting fellow at Brookings Institution, on CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia" on Friday.

BEIJING — China says it would "strongly oppose" a forced sale of TikTok, making clear the government's involvement with the social media giant that's trying hard to distance itself from Beijing authorities.

The Ministry of Commerce said Thursday that a sale or spinoff of TikTok from its Beijing-based parent ByteDance is subject to Chinese law on tech exports — which requires licenses for the export of certain technology based on national security concerns. ByteDance also owns Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok that's popular in the country.

"The Chinese government would make a decision in accordance with law," said spokesperson Shu Jueting in Chinese, translated by CNBC.

Shu was speaking at the ministry's weekly press conference, hours ahead of TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew's testimony before a U.S. House of Representatives committee.

Lawmakers questioned Chew for more than five hours, and wanted clarity on TikTok's ability to operate independently of Chinese influences on its parent.

ByteDance did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the Chinese Commerce Ministry's remarks.

The questioning did not appear to relieve U.S. lawmakers.

"At the end of the day, it was clear from the testimony that Mr. Chew reports to the CEO of ByteDance. ByteDance controls TikTok," Cameron Kelly, visiting fellow at Brookings Institution, told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia" Friday. Kelly used to be a general counsel at the U.S. Department of Commerce from 2009 to 2013.

Kelly said the evidence that ByteDance has legal control of TikTok increases U.S. lawmakers' doubts over how well the app can demonstrate its independence through restructuring.

TikTok has a "Project Texas" plan to store American user data on U.S. soil — in a bid to show the company's claims that mainland Chinese authorities have no access to them.

"I don't think a shutdown a ban or a complete divestiture [of TikTok] is needed. But I do think you have to separate that legal control," said Kelly, noting that could be done through a trust structure.

But the commerce ministry's claim of control over a TikTok sale or spinoff indicates Beijing wants to be involved.

"The Chinese government's public declaration that it would block the sale of TikTok in the U.S. has little to do with protection of Chinese algorithms and technology and a lot to do with giving Washington a taste of its own medicine," Daniel Russel, vice president for international security and diplomacy, Asia Society Policy Institute, said in a statement.

"Beijing, having heard [U.S. Commerce] Secretary Raymond's lament that banning TikTok would infuriate voters under 35, is now double-daring Congress and the Administration to 'make my day,'" Russel said.

The U.S. has increased restrictions on the ability of American businesses and individuals to work with Chinese businesses on critical tech for high-end semiconductors.

When asked about the commerce ministry's remarks Thursday, TikTok's CEO said the app isn't available in mainland China and is based in Los Angeles. But he said the company did use some of ByteDance's Chinese employees' expertise on "engineering projects."

Chew also told U.S. lawmakers that China-based employees at its parent company ByteDance may still have access to some U.S. data, but that new data will stop flowing once the firm completes its Project Texas plan.

Official Chinese comments have previously emphasized that China-based companies should comply with local laws and regulations when operating overseas.

It's not immediately clear how China's export control law, enacted in December 2020, might apply to TikTok.

Different types of exports are managed by different government organizations, "each of which has a separate regulatory system," the EU Chamber of Commerce in China said in its latest position paper. It called for greater clarity on the roles of the different bodies involved with implementing the export control law.

What's next for TikTok?

The U.S. and China have increasingly invoked national security as a reason to control tech.

"To be fair, there really are indeed genuine national security risks associated with [TikTok] — and that is one reason why a ban of the app from government phones and military phones makes sense," said Glenn Gerstell, senior advisor at Center for Strategic and International Studies on CNBC's "Street Signs Asia" Friday. Gerstell was general counsel of the National Security Agency from 2015 to 2020.

"As to the general public, I don't see the strategic value in China understanding what the dance moves of a teenager in Minneapolis are. So the general public ban doesn't make sense to me," he said.

TikTok has more than 150 million users in the U.S. — or about half of the country's population.

It's unclear whether the U.S. will ultimately force ByteDance to sell TikTok or prohibit use of the app in the country. The wildly popular app is already banned from federal government devices.

"We see a 3-6 month period ahead for ByteDance and TikTok to work out a sale to a US tech player with a spin-off less likely and extremely complex to pull off," Dan Ives, analyst at Wedbush Securities, said in a note.

"If ByteDance fights against this forced sale, TikTok will likely be banned in the US by late 2023."

— CNBC's Lauren Feiner contributed to this report.