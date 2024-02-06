Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Toyota investing $1.3 billion in Kentucky to build all-electric, three-row SUV

By Michael Wayland,CNBC

Behrouz Mehri | Afp | Getty Images
  • Toyota Motor is investing $1.3 billion in a Kentucky plant to produce a new all-electric, three-row SUV for the U.S. market, the company said Tuesday.
  • The vehicle is expected to go into production between late 2025 and early 2026.
  • The announcement comes as consumer adoption for EVs has been slower than many expected, causing some automakers to delay or cut investment plans for all-electric vehicles.
Akio Toyoda, Chairman of Toyota Motor Corp.
Yoshikazu Tsuno | Gamma-rapho | Getty Images
Akio Toyoda, Chairman of Toyota Motor Corp.

Toyota Motor is investing $1.3 billion in a Kentucky plant to produce a new all-electric, three-row SUV for the U.S. market, the company said Tuesday.

The vehicle is expected to go into production between late 2025 and early 2026, according to a company spokeswoman. It is part of previously announced plans by the Japanese automaker to invest $35 billion in battery-electric vehicles, or BEVs, through 2030.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

A company spokesperson declined to provide additional details of the upcoming vehicle, which will likely compete against current vehicles such as the Rivian RST and Kia EV9.

The announcement comes as consumer adoption for EVs has been slower than many expected, causing some automakers to delay or cut investment plans for all-electric vehicles.

Toyota – the world’s largest automaker – is among the most prominent automakers to say that while EVs are a solution to reach carbon neutrality, they're not the only one. The automaker continues to invest in hybrids, plug-in hybrid vehicles and other technologies such as hydrogen fuel cells.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us