Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Toyota posts nearly 20% drop in second-quarter operating profit, missing estimates

By Lim Hui Jie,CNBC

A Toyota bZ Compact SUV is pictured after a briefing on EV (electric vehicle) battery strategies at the companys showroom in Tokyo on December 14, 2021.
Behrouz Mehri | Afp | Getty Images
  • The world's largest automaker by sales volume saw a 20% year-on-year drop in operating profit.
  • The company maintained its full-year operating profit forecast of 4.3 trillion yen.
  • Toyota raised its full-year dividend forecast to 90 yen, up from 75 yen a year earlier.

Japanese automaker Toyota Motor on Wednesday reported its first quarterly operating profit drop in about two years, as it strives to navigate the market shift toward electric vehicles.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Here are Toyota's results compared with estimates from analysts, compiled by LSEG.

  • Revenue: 11.44 trillion yen vs. 11.41 trillion yen
  • Operating profit: 1.16 trillion yen vs. 1.24 trillion yen
Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The world's largest automaker by sales volume saw a 20% year-on-year drop in operating profit during the quarter.

Net profit attributable to company more than halved to 573.7 billion yen from 1.28 trillion a year ago.

The automaker's sales volume for the second-quarter slipped to 2.3 million from 2.42 million units a year ago.

Money Report

news 34 mins ago

Dogecoin and other memecoins surge as crypto traders position for a Trump election victory

news 50 mins ago

European stocks head for lower open as global markets focus on U.S. vote count

Still, Toyota raised its full-year dividend forecast to 90 yen, up from 75 yen a year earlier.

Toyota has been slower in embracing fully battery-powered electric vehicles, with chairman Akio Toyoda reportedly saying that an "electric-vehicle only future" would lead to job losses in the automotive industry.

"There are 5.5 million people involved in the automotive industry in Japan. Among them are those who have been doing engine-related (work) for a long time," Toyoda told reporters, according to Reuters.

"If electric vehicles simply become the only choice, including for our suppliers, those people's jobs would be lost."

The company maintained a full-year operating profit of 4.3 trillion yen.

Toyota also has been in the spotlight this year due to the multiple vehicle recalls, most recently in September.

The latest recall of 42,000 vehicles was over the loss of power brake assist that can extend the distance required to stop, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. It affected certain 2023-2024 Corolla Cross Hybrid vehicles, the administration said.

Early in June, Toyota lost over $15 billion in market value after Japan's Transport Ministry found false data was used by Japanese automakers to certify certain models.

The wide-ranging inspection by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism also found irregularities in certification applications by other automakers Honda, Suzuki and Yamaha.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us