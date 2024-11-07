Money Report

Traders see good chance the Fed cuts again in December then skips in January

By Lisa Kailai Han,CNBC

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference following the Nov. 6-7, 2024, Federal Open Market Committee meeting at William McChesney Martin Jr. Federal Reserve Board Building in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 7, 2024.
Andrew Caballero-Reynolds | AFP | Getty Images
  Expectations for a December interest rate cut remained strong after the Federal Reserve trimmed rates by a quarter percentage point in November.
  On Thursday afternoon, the U.S. central bank lowered the federal funds rate to a target range of 4.5% to 4.75%.

Expectations for a December interest rate cut remained strong after the Federal Reserve trimmed rates by a quarter percentage point in November, but market pricing is suggesting the likelihood of a "skip" in January.

On Thursday afternoon, the U.S. central bank lowered the federal funds rate, which determines what banks charge each other for overnight lending, to a target range of 4.5% to 4.75%.

Before the Fed released this decision at 2 p.m. ET, market pricing pointed toward a 67% chance of another quarter-point cut in December and a 33% chance of a pause that month, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.

The probability of a quarter-point December rate cut rose to more than 70% following the meeting, while the chances of a pause slipped to nearly 29%. Future rate probabilities found in the CME FedWatch Tool are derived from trading in 30-day fed funds futures contracts.

Meanwhile, the odds that the Federal Reserve would skip an interest rate cut in January was around 71%. This was slightly higher from 67% before the release of the Fed's November decision on Thursday afternoon.

— CNBC's Jeff Cox contributed to this report.

