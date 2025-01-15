Travelers can soon fly from Singapore to the ‘gateway' to Komodo National Park

Jetstar Asia will launch direct flights linking Singapore to Labuan Bajo, the Indonesian town considered the "gateway" to Komodo National Park, the company said.

The park, a UNESCO Heritage Site inscribed in 1991, is home to several thousand Komodo dragons, the largest species of lizard in the world, according to UNESCO.

Komodo National Park is the only place where these lizards are found in the wild, adding to the mystique of the reptiles which, on rare occasions, have been known to attack humans.

The park, which is spread across several islands in Indonesia, is accessible from Labuan Bajo via boat.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Jetstar Asia, a low-cost carrier based in Singapore, said twice-weekly flights to Labuan Bajo will start on March 20. The airline will be the only carrier operating this route.

Lim Ching Kiat, Changi Airport Group's executive vice president for air hub and cargo development, said in a press release announcing the new flights: "This is the first time Changi Airport is directly connected to this stunning destination."

One of 'Five New Balis'

Popular with divers, Labuan Bajo was named one of 10 New Balis in 2016, a government plan to promote other destinations in Indonesia beyond Bali.

After the Covid-19 pandemic, the program was reduced to Five New Balis, a list that includes Borobudur, Mandalika, Lake Toba, Likupang and Labuan Bajo.

The town has long been considered hard to reach, with many international travelers opting to visit the area by cruise ship. International flights to Labuan Bajo's airport, named "Komodo International Airport," started in 2024, with the launch of AirAsia flights from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Jetstar Asia CEO John Simeone called Labuan Bajo a "hidden gem" in Indonesia and an "incredible holiday hotspot."

Read more The most beautiful Indonesian island you've probably never heard of

However, some conservation organizations say increased tourism threatens the habitat of Komodo dragons, which has been endangered since 2019, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

Officials at Komodo National Park are considering a plan to institute regular, short-term closures of the park — even as short as one day — this year to mitigate negative effects of tourism and to encourage visitors to explore activities beyond the park, according to local media.