Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Treasury Secretary Bessent says he's likely to meet with China again in ‘next few weeks' to work on bigger agreement

By Jesse Pound, CNBC

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent discusses the temporary U.S.-China trade agreement in a news conference in Geneva on May 12, 2025.
Fabrice Coffrini | Afp | Getty Images

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Monday that he expects to meet with Chinese officials again in the coming weeks to continue trade negotiations.

"I would imagine in the next few weeks we will be meeting again to get rolling on a more fulsome agreement," Bessent said on CNBC's "Squawk Box."

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The exact details of the meeting, such as location, have not been set, Bessent said. The comments come after the U.S. and China announced a 90-day pause on most of the tariffs the countries had imposed on one another.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

That decision followed a meeting between Bessent, U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer and Chinese officials in Switzerland over the weekend.

"What we have with the Chinese is a mechanism to avoid upward tariff pressure," Bessent said Monday.

Money Report

news 1 hour ago

‘Resort fees' in the U.S. must now be disclosed. But some aren't celebrating yet

news 1 hour ago

A ‘huge win' for bulls: Markets soar on U.S.-China deal as Wall Street sees more upside

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us