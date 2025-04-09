Money Report

Treasury Secretary Bessent says ‘it's Main Street's turn' after Wall Street grew wealthier for 4 decades

By Yun Li, CNBC

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent arrives for a meeting on the House side of the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday, April 8, 2025. 
Brendan Smialowski | Afp | Getty Images

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Wednesday President Donald Trump's aim is for Main Street businesses and consumers to thrive even as the administration's shockingly steep tariffs could tip the economy into a recession.

"For the last four decades, basically since I began my career in Wall Street, Wall Street has grown wealthier than ever before, and it can continue to grow and do well, but for the next four years," Bessent said at the American Bankers Association's Washington Summit.

"The Trump agenda is focused on Main Street. It's Main Street's turn. It's Main Street's turn to hire workers. It's Main Street's turn to drive investment, and it's Main Street's turn to restore the American Dream," he said.

Trump's imposition of a higher tariffs has fueled the biggest four-day rout for stocks since the onset of the pandemic in 2020. The S&P 500 is nearly 19% off its record high from February, inches away from dipping into a bear market, or a 20% decline from its peak. While the wealthy do own equities in greater numbers, Main Street's ownership has increased because of 401(k) prevalance. Also, the stock market can dictate business confidence that impacts small businesses.

