Treasury Secretary Bessent says White House is heading off a ‘guaranteed' financial crisis

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Sunday the Trump administration is focused on preventing a financial crisis that could be the result of massive government spending over the past few years.

"What I could guarantee is we would have had a financial crisis. I've studied it, I've taught it, and if we had kept up at these spending levels that -- everything was unsustainable," Bessent said on NBC's "Meet the Press." "We are resetting, and we are putting things on a sustainable path."

President Donald Trump has made getting the government's fiscal house in order a priority since taking office. He created the so-called Department of Government Efficiency, led by Elon Musk, to spearhead job cuts and early retirement incentives across multiple federal agencies.

Still, the U.S. debt and deficit problem worsened during Trump's first month in office, as the budget shortfall for February passed the $1 trillion mark.

Bessent noted that there are "no guarantees" there won't be a recession.

The market has been on a tumultuous ride as of late as Trump's widespread tariffs raised concerns about inflation and economic slowdown. The S&P 500 on Thursday fell into a 10% correction from its February high as volatility spiked.

Bessent believes pullbacks like the one the market is in right now are benign, and Trump's pro-business policies will boost the market and the economy over the long run.

"I've been in the investment business for 35 years, and I can tell you that corrections are healthy. They're normal," he said. "What's not healthy is straight up, that you get these euphoric markets. That's how you get a financial crisis. It would have been much healthier if someone had put the brakes on in '06, '07. We wouldn't have had the problems in '08."

"I'm not worried about the markets. Over the long term, if we put good tax policy in place, deregulation and energy security, the markets will do great," Bessent added. "I say that one week does not the market make."