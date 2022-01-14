Money Report

Treasury Yields Climb, With Focus on Hawkish Fed Comments

By Vicky McKeever, CNBC

Source: NYSE

U.S. Treasury yields climbed on Friday morning, as investors remained focused on hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose by 3 basis points to 1.7398% at 4:30 a.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond moved 2 basis points higher to 2.0796%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%.

On Thursday, Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker told CNBC's "Closing Bell" that he believed that interest rates could be hiked three or four times this year.

Earlier that day, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said he saw three interest rates as most likely this year, but was also open to more.

These developments follow the release of key inflation data. The December producer price index, released on Thursday morning, rose 0.2% month on month, though this was slightly below economists' forecast of a 0.4% increase.

However, the December consumer price index, which came out on Wednesday, showed a 7% jump year on year. This represented the fastest increase over a 12-month period since 1982.

Peter Toogood, chief investment officer at Embark Group, told CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe" on Friday that the Fed was "now just being realistic" with its more hawkish comments amid rising pricing pressures.

He said that Fed was "probably trying to talk down bonds, as opposed to necessarily taking the action required and then probably hoping that open-mouth operations can be helpful to stop the very steep curve."

The 10-year yield has spiked since the beginning of year, amid concerns around the Fed tightening monetary policy.

More economic data is due to be released on Friday, with December's retail sales expected to be out at 8:30 a.m. ET. Economists are expecting the print to show a decline of 0.1%, according to estimates compiled by Dow Jones. In November, sales rose by 0.3%, slower than the 0.9% economists had been expecting.

Industrial production data for December is scheduled to be out at 9:15 a.m. ET.

The University of Michigan is set to release preliminary consumer sentiment data for January at 10 a.m. ET.

There are no auctions scheduled to be held on Friday.

CNBC's Jeff Cox and Pippa Stevens contributed to this market report.

