Treasury yields are flat ahead of Fed rate decision, monetary policy guidance

U.S. Treasury yields were little changed on Wednesday as investors awaited the Federal Reserve's latest interest rate decision and guidance about monetary policy and the economy.

The 10-year Treasury yield was at 4.291% after dipping by less than 1 basis point. The 2-year Treasury yield was last down less than 1 basis point to 4.685%.

Yields and prices move in opposite directions and one basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.

The Federal Reserve's latest interest rate decision comes Wednesday afternoon following a two-day polic meeting, with investors nearly unanimously expecting rates will be left unchanged. The central bank is also due to announce its economic and interest rate projections for the rest of 2024 and beyond.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell is slated to give a press conference after the meeting to discuss policymakers' thinking about rates, the economy, inflation and the central bank's balance sheet.

Investors are hoping to gain clarity on when interest rates may be cut. The Fed has previously suggested that it sees three cuts taking place this year, but there is concern among some investors that it might be fewer.

Recent economic data indicating that inflation may be more persistent than hoped has added to uncertainty about the interest rate outlook, leading to less optimism about where rates will end the year.

Fed policymakers have said that they are looking for more data to provide them with evidence showing that inflation is moving back toward their 2% target, and economists have said they expect the central bank to stick with that messaging after Wednesday's meeting.