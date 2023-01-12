Treasury Yields Are Little Changed as Investors Await Key Inflation Data, Assess Fed Policy Outlook

U.S. Treasury yields were little changed Thursday as investors awaited key inflation data, which could affect upcoming Federal Reserve interest rate policy decisions.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year was down by close to 1 basis point at 3.545% at 5:30 a.m. ET. The 2-year Treasury yield was trading at around 4.243% after declining by less than one basis point.

Yields and prices move in opposite directions and one basis point equals 0.01%.

Investors anticipated December's consumer price index, due to be released on Thursday. According to a Dow Jones survey, economists expect consumer inflation to have declined by 0.1% on a monthly basis but have increased 6.5% year over year.

That's the last CPI reading before the Fed's next meeting on Jan. 31 and Feb. 1, which will conclude with the central bank's latest interest rate decision. Fed officials have hinted that future policy could be affected by new inflation figures.

With persisting uncertainty about whether the Fed will hike rates by 25 or 50 basis points next, investors are hoping to gain new clues from Thursday's CPI data.

After implementing four consecutive 75 basis point rate increases, the central bank slightly slowed the pace of rate hikes to 50 basis points at its last meeting. Many are hoping that the Fed will continue to slow, or completely pause, rate hikes as concerns about their pace dragging the U.S. economy into a recession have spread.

Also on Thursday, initial jobless claims data and the monthly budget statement for December will be published, giving investors insights into the broader state of the U.S. economy.