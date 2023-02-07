Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Yield on 10-Year Treasury Note Rises Slightly After Fed Chair Powell Says Inflation Is Easing

By Samantha Subin,CNBC, Alex Harring,CNBC and Sophie Kiderlin,CNBC

Angela Weiss | AFP | Getty Images

Treasury yields ticked higher Tuesday even after commentary from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell suggested that the central bank is making headway in its efforts to tamp down inflation.

Yields briefly fell as Powell indicated that the disinflationary process was underway, but reversed course as he suggested that the Fed may still need to hike more aggressively.

"The reality is we're going to react to the data," Powell said during an appearance before the Economic Club of Washington. "So if we continue to get, for example, strong labor market reports or higher inflation reports, it may well be the case that we have do more and raise rates more than is priced in."

The yield on the 10-year Treasury was last trading at 3.69% after rising by roughly 6 basis points. The 2-year Treasury yield was last up by around 2 basis points at 4.477%.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Prices and yields move in opposite directions. One basis point equals 0.01%.

Earlier in his appearance, Powell said 2023 should see "significant declines" in inflation, but more work is necessary to get the job done, and it could take until next year to bring inflation closer to the Fed's 2% goal.

"The disinflationary process, the process of getting inflation down, has begun and its begun in the goods sector," he said. "But it has a long way to go. These are the very early stages of disinflation."

Money Report

news 11 mins ago

European Stocks Head for Higher Open After Fed Chair Powell's Comments

news 36 mins ago

Five Key Economic Points in Biden's 2023 State of the Union Address to Congress

The comments from Powell come after the central bank chair said during a post-rate hike press conference that disinflation had begun. Investors interpreted those comments as dovish, which fueled a rally in the market.

His remarks followed an appearance from Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari. He told CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Tuesday that it's too early for the central bank to "declare victory" on inflation.

"We need to raise rates aggressively to put a ceiling on inflation, then let monetary policy work its way through the economy," he said.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us