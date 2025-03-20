Treasury yields dip as investors weigh the state of the U.S. economy

U.S. Treasury yields dipped on Thursday as investors weighed the state of the U.S. economy a day after the Federal Reserve held interest rates steady.

At 6:14 a.m. ET, the benchmark 10-year Treasury note yield slipped more than 3 basis points to 4.222%, and the 2-year Treasury yield was 2 basis points lower at 3.959%.

One basis point is equal to 0.01%. Yields and prices move in opposite directions.

In a widely expected move on Wednesday, the Federal Open Market Committee kept its key borrowing rate targeted in a range between 4.25%-4.5%.

Fed officials also outlined their rate projections for the year, saying they will see another half-percentage point of total rate cuts in 2025. The Fed typically moves in quarter-percentage-point increments, meaning this could translate into two reductions this year.

Fed chair Jerome Powell said in a news conference following the decision that the central bank would keep interest rates elevated if required.

"If the economy remains strong, and inflation does not continue to move sustainably toward 2%, we can maintain policy restraint for longer," he said. "If the labor market were to weaken unexpectedly, or inflation were to fall more quickly than anticipated, we can ease policy accordingly."

The Fed's pronouncement came as investors are increasingly concerned about a slowing U.S. economy, due to the impact of U.S. President Donald Trump's trade policies, particularly implementing tariffs on global trade partners. This has raised the alarm bells about the possibility of a recession.

Powell noted that the arrival of tariffs has put upward pressure on inflation expectations.

"I do think with the arrival of the tariff inflation, further progress may be delayed," he said.

Investors are also awaiting existing home sales data, which will be published at 9 a.m. ET on Thursday.