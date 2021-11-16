Treasury Yields Fall Ahead of Economic Data

On Tuesday, October's retail sales data are due out at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Economists surveyed by Dow Jones are expecting sales to have jumped by 1.5% last month, compared with 0.7% in September.

U.S. Treasury yields fell early on Tuesday, with a series of economic data releases due out later in the morning.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note gave up 1 basis point, falling to 1.6094% at 3:50 a.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond fell by more than 2 basis points to 1.9790%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%.

It comes after the 10-year yield hit 1.62% on Monday, amid mounting concerns about inflation.

On Tuesday, October's retail sales data are due out at 8:30 a.m. ET. Economists surveyed by Dow Jones are expecting sales to have jumped by 1.5% last month, compared with 0.7% in September.

Industrial production data for October are then expected to be released at 9:15 a.m. ET.

The November National Association of Home Builders Housing Market index is then set to come out at 10 a.m. ET.

An auction is scheduled to be held on Tuesday for $60 billion of 14-day bills.

— CNBC's Pippa Stevens contributed to this market report.