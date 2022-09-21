Treasury Yields Fall Ahead of Federal Reserve Interest Rate Decision

Treasury yields stumbled on Wednesday, coming off recent highs as traders await the Federal Reserve's decision on interest rate hikes.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury was last at 3.536%, down by 3 basis points. Meanwhile, the policy-sensitive 2-year Treasury declined by about 2basis points and was last at 3.948%. Both Treasury notes had reached highs on Tuesday, rising to levels last seen in 2011 and 2007 respectively.

Yields and prices move in opposite directions and one basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.

The Federal Reserve is expected to announce interest rate hikes aiming to control inflation on Wednesday as its September meeting comes to a close. Analysts are broadly expecting a 75 basis point hike, but some think the central bank will go beyond this to 100 basis points. That would mark the largest interest rate hike in 40 years.

But even that may not be enough, Michael Schumacher, head of macro strategy at Wells Fargo Securities, told CNBC's "Fast Money," explaining that while he is expecting a 75 basis point hike, he would argue for a 150 basis point hike as he believes rates are headed higher still.

Treasurys could also be a source of safety for investors, he added. "Relative safety I would look at the front-end of the U.S. Treasury curve. You've got the 2-year treasury yielding just about 4%. It's gone up enormously," he said. "If you think about the real yield, which a lot of people in the bond market focus on, it's probably not a bad place to hide out."

Before investors and traders hear from the Fed, they will get further insights into the housing market as home sales data for August is due to be released.