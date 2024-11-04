Money Report

Treasury yields fall as investors brace for U.S. presidential election

By Sawdah Bhaimiya,CNBC

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange during morning trading in New York City. 
Michael M. Santiago | Getty Images

U.S. Treasury yields were lower on Monday as investors braced for a busy week which will see voters head to the polls for the U.S. presidential election and the Federal Reserve's next interest rate decision.

The yield on 10-year Treasury was last down by more than six basis points, hovering around 4.295%. The yield on the 2-year Treasury was last down by more than four basis points to 4.158%.

One basis point equals 0.01%. Yields and prices move in opposite directions.

Investors are gearing up for the highly anticipated U.S. presidential election on Tuesday. They will also be paying close attention to which party will take control of Congress.

Depending on whether the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate are split, or if they are controlled by the same party coupled with a White House victory, there could be varying implications for the economy and markets.

NBC News' final poll of the elections shows a "deadlocked" race between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump, with the two candidates tied at 49%.

Investors are also focused on the Fed's interest rate decision at the central bank's policy meeting on Thursday. The decision will be followed by comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell, which could provide hints about the Fed's expectations for the economy and interest rates for the coming months.

"The 10-year UST yield has risen several weeks and is testing downtrend resistance at 4.35%. The FOMC is expected to cut rates on Thursday, and we expect yields to decline below 4% by year-end eventually," Piper Sandler chief market technician Craig Johnson said in a note to clients.

Traders are were last pricing in a 99% chance of a quarter-point interest rate cut, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool. This follows the Fed's 50 basis points jumbo rate cut in September.

Before the Fed's decision, investors will be watching out for several economic data points, including factory orders for September due on Monday and the latest PMI (purchasing managers index) reports on Tuesday.

