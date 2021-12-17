Treasury Yields Inch Lower Amid Caution Over Omicron Variant

Fed Governor Christopher Waller is due to speak about the economic outlook at the Forecasters Club of New York event at 1 p.m. on Friday.

No major economic data releases are scheduled for Friday.

U.S. Treasury yields inched lower on Friday morning, as investors remained cautious over the spread of the omicron variant.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note saw little movement, falling slightly to 1.4208% at 3:30 a.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond moved less than a basis point lower to 1.8538%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%.

The spread of the omicron Covid variant continued to weigh on investor sentiment. The U.K. reported a record number of daily cases on Thursday — at nearly 90,000 infections.

The Federal Reserve's more hawkish turn on monetary policy also remained in focus for investors. The Fed said on Wednesday that it would speed up the reduction of its monthly bond purchases and indicated that it is looking at hiking interest rates in 2022.

Simon Lue-Fong, head of fixed income at Vontobel Asset Management, told CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe" on Friday that he believed central banks would continue to be "behind the curve" in their monetary policy moves.

"And I think, therefore, the market is feeling relatively comfortable about central banks like the Fed... in a way coming up to the curve on what the market was thinking," Lue-Fong said.

He explained that this was reason for less "aggressive" moves in bonds markets, as a lot of these actions had been priced in and it's actually the "central banks that have been behind the curve."

An auction is slated to be held on Friday for $60 billion of 23-day bills.