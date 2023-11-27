Treasury yields little changed as investors assess state of economy

U.S. Treasury yields held steady on Monday as markets reopened after Friday's shortened trading day and investors awaited economic data that could affect the Federal Reserve's monetary policy.

At 3:47 a.m. ET, the yield on the 10-year Treasury was less than one basis point higher to 4.4861%. The yield on the 2-year Treasury was last up by less than one basis point to 4.9633%.

Yields and prices move in opposite directions. One basis point equals 0.01%.

The October personal consumption expenditures price index, due on Thursday, is the central bank's preferred inflation gauge and could indicate whether pressures from higher prices are easing.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

On Monday, new home sales data for October and the Dallas Fed manufacturing index are expected.

Investors will be carefully scanning the data for hints about the state of the economy and whether it is cooling as interest rates remain elevated. That comes as markets are broadly expecting the Fed to be done hiking but are uncertain about when rates may be cut.

Fed policymakers have so far given little indication about how long rates will remain elevated for. Several central bank officials, including Chairman Jerome Powell, are due to make remarks this week.

One Fed policy meeting remains on the schedule this year, and investors are hoping to gain some clarity on the outlook for interest rates then. Minutes from the Fed's last meeting were released last week and suggested possible rate cuts had not been discussed.