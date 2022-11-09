Money Report

Treasury Yields Mixed as U.S. Midterm Election Results Roll in

By Sophie Kiderlin,CNBC

Michael Nagle | Xinhua News Agency | Getty Images

Treasury yields were mixed on Wednesday as markets closely watched midterm election results and it remained unclear which party would be in control of the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate.

At around 4:10 a.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury was down one basis point to 4.1405%. The 2-year Treasury yield was last down by around one basis point to 4.6615%.

Yields and prices move in opposite directions and one basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.

The outcome of the U.S. congressional midterm elections could lead to a shift in spending and monetary policy if Republicans take over control of the House and Senate from Democrats.

Market concerns about persistently high inflation could therefore be affected by the results.

Several Federal Reserve speakers are due to make remarks on Wednesday, which traders will be scanning for hints about a potential slowdown of interest rate hikes. Concerns about the central bank hiking rates too high, too quickly — thereby possibly dragging the U.S. economy into a recession — have been spreading.

Last week, the Fed concluded its November meeting with the fourth consecutive 75 basis point rate hike.

The central bank has been using rate hikes as a tool in its fight against persistently high inflation. Investors are looking to the release of October's consumer inflation figures on Thursday to assess whether the Fed's policy is beginning to show effects.  

