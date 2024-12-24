Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Treasury yields retreat ahead of the Christmas holiday

By Holly Ellyatt,CNBC

Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange on Dec. 10, 2024.
Brendan McDermid | Reuters

Treasury yields retreated on Tuesday in a holiday-shortened trading session ahead of the Christmas break.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury was 12 basis points lower at 4.586%, while the 2-year Treasury was down 9 basis points at 4.340%.

>Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

One basis point is equal to 0.01%. Yields move inversely to prices.

Tuesday will likely play out as a muted day for U.S. financial markets, given the early close at 1 p.m. ET for stock trading. The bond market stops activity at 2 p.m.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Markets will remain closed Wednesday for the Christmas holiday.

Economic data releases out Tuesday include the Philadelphia Fed non-manufacturing survey and Richmond Fed survey for December.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us