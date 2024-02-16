Treasury yields rise as investors weigh latest economic data

U.S. Treasury yields were higher on Friday as investors considered fresh economic data and what it could mean for Federal Reserve monetary policy.

At 4:27 a.m. ET, the yield on the 10-year Treasury was over two basis points higher to 4.2635%. The 2-year Treasury yield was last trading at 4.6075% after rising by close to four basis points.

Yields and prices have an inverted relationship and one basis point equals 0.01%.

Data published on Thursday showed that retail sales figures fell by 0.8%, which was far more than expected in January. Economists previously surveyed by Dow Jones had expected a 0.3% decrease.

Meanwhile, the latest initial weekly jobless claims — also released Thursday — suggested continued strength in the labor market, coming in at 212,000 down from an upwardly revised 220,000 in the previous period.

Investors have been closely watching economic data for hints about whether the economy is easing, which could hint at interest rate cuts beginning soon.

Uncertainty about when rate cuts will take place and how many there will be this year has been rife among market participants in recent weeks, alongside concerns about the impact of elevated rates on the economy. Fed officials have repeatedly said that their decision-making will be data-led.

Earlier in the week, the consumer price index for January showed a 0.3% increase on a monthly and a 3.1% rise on an annual basis, just above expectations.

Further inflation insights are due out on Friday in form of the producer price index, which tracks inflation at a wholesale level. Also on Friday, preliminary building permit data for January and a fresh consumer sentiment report will be out.