Tributes pour in for Ratan Tata from industry titans and politicians

Ratan Tata, the former chairman of Indian conglomerate Tata Sons, passed away on Wednesday, aged 86.

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a post on X called Tata "A visionary business leader, a compassionate soul and an extraordinary human being."

"Ratan Tata's passing away is a big loss, not just to the Tata Group, but to every Indian," said Mukesh Ambani, India's richest person and chairman of the oil-to-retail conglomerate Reliance Group.

Tributes from industry leaders, politicians and the public at large poured in for Ratan Tata, the former chairman of India's Tata Sons, who passed away on Wednesday, aged 86.

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a post on X called Tata "a visionary business leader, a compassionate soul and an extraordinary human being ... his contribution went far beyond the boardroom."

Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai recalled his meeting with Tata where they discussed Google's self-driving car project.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

"He leaves an extraordinary business and philanthropic legacy and was instrumental in mentoring and developing the modern business leadership in India," Pichai wrote on X.

Tata, who is credited with taking his business house global via several high-profile acquisitions including that of Jaguar-Land Rover in 2008, was reportedly in intensive care in a Mumbai hospital.

"Ratan Tata's passing away is a big loss, not just to the Tata Group, but to every Indian," Mukesh Ambani, India's richest person and chairman of the oil-to-retail conglomerate Reliance Group, said in a post on X.

"Mr Tata took India to the world and brought the best of the world to Bharat."

Tata, who earned an architecture degree from Cornell University in 1962, joined the family enterprise the same year. He was known for his philanthropy and was chairman of Tata Trusts, among India's largest charity organizations.

N. Chandrasekaran, the current chairman of Tata Sons, the holding company of conglomerate Tata Group, expressed his condolence in a statement on the company's website: "Mr. Tata's dedication to philanthropy and the development of society has touched the lives of millions. From education to health care, his initiatives have left a deep-rooted mark that will benefit generations to come."

Tata reportedly was instrumental in about 60 acquisitions that helped the group expand globally.





"With an unwavering commitment to excellence, integrity, and innovation, the Tata Group under his stewardship expanded its global footprint while always remaining true to its moral compass," Chandrasekaran added.

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani called Tata "a giant, a visionary who redefined modern India's path."

"Ratan Tata wasn't just a business leader — he embodied the spirit of India with integrity, compassion and an unwavering commitment to the greater good," Adani wrote on X.

Anand Mahindra, chairman of India's Mahindra Group, which competes with Tata Group in the autos sector, expressed sorrow over Ratan Tata's death at a time when the Indian economy appears set to shift into higher gear.

"India's economy stands on the cusp of a historic leap forward. And Ratan's life and work have had much to do with our being in this position," Mahindra wrote on X.

"He was a businessman for whom financial wealth and success was most useful when it was put to the service of the global community," Mahindra said.

The chief minister of Maharashtra, home to Tata Group's headquarters in Mumbai, said Tata would be accorded a state funeral — an honor reserved mostly for the highest government functionaries — calling him an "invaluable gem," according to a CNBC translation of his post on X in Hindi.

Tata was the chairman of Tata Sons from 1991 until December 2012. The group's revenue soared past $100 billion under his leadership, according to the company.