Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Trump announces U.S.-China trade talks in London next week

By Kevin Breuninger, CNBC

U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent, U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, Li Chenggang, China’s International Trade Representative and Vice Minister of Commerce and Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, prepare to discuss during a bilateral meeting between the U.S. and China, in Geneva, Switzerland, May 11, 2025.
Keystone/eda/martial Trezzini | Via Reuters
  • Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and two other Trump administration officials will meet with their Chinese counterparts in London on Monday for renewed trade talks, President Donald Trump said.
  • Bessent will be joined by Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer.
  • The U.S. and China have squabbled over numerous issues in the midst of a debilitating trade war that threatens both economic superpowers.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and two other Trump administration officials will meet with their Chinese counterparts in London on Monday for renewed trade talks, President Donald Trump said.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Bessent, who has been leading the administration's efforts to craft a deal with Beijing, will be joined by Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, Trump said.

"The meeting should go very well," the president wrote on Truth Social on Friday afternoon. "Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

CNBC has contacted the Chinese Embassy in Washington for more information on Trump's announcement. A spokesperson for the embassy did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Trump had first revealed that further trade talks were planned after he held a lengthy phone call with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday.

The scheduling announcement comes as the U.S. and China have squabbled over numerous issues in the midst of a debilitating trade war that threatens both economic superpowers.

Money Report

news 14 mins ago

The ‘cracks in the foundation' of the job market are starting to show, economist says—and the big picture is worse than it seems

news 1 hour ago

International stocks are ahead of the U.S. so far this year—how to add them to your portfolio

The countries — whose total trade in goods topped $582 billion last year — temporarily lowered most of the tariffs on each other's goods after breakthrough bilateral trade talks in Geneva, Switzerland, last month.

But since then, China has repeatedly accused the U.S. of undermining that progress.

Beijing protested after the U.S. Commerce Department warned the chip industry against using Chinese semiconductors. China also objected to the Trump administration's recent announcement that it will revoke the visas of some Chinese students studying in the U.S.

The Trump administration, meanwhile, has accused Beijing of slow-walking a pledge made in Geneva to approve the export of additional critical minerals, known as rare earths, to the United States.

Trump wrote after Thursday's call with Xi, "There should no longer be any questions respecting the complexity of Rare Earth products." He did not explain what that meant.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us