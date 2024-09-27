Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Trump calls for prosecution of Google over search results he says favor Harris

By Dan Mangan,CNBC

Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the press at Trump Tower in New York City, U.S., September 26, 2024. REUTERS/David Dee Delgado
David Dee Delgado | Reuters
  • Former President Donald Trump called for Google to be criminally prosecuted for what he called the company's bias toward his election opponent Vice President Kamala Harris in online search results.
  • Trump said that if the Department of Justice does not prosecute Google "for this blatant interference of Elections" he would request its prosecution "when I win the election and become President of the United States!"
  • The Republican seemed to be reacting to a new study by the right-leaning Media Research Center, which purportedly found that Google search engine results tended to show news articles that supposedly were positive to Harris ahead of Trump's own campaign website.

Donald Trump on Friday called for Google to be criminally prosecuted for what the Republican presidential nominee called the company's bias toward his election opponent Vice President Kamala Harris in online search results.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Trump in a social media post wrote that if the Department of Justice does not prosecute Google "for this blatant interference of Elections" he would request its prosecution "when I win the election and become President of the United States!"

He seemed to be reacting to a new study by the right-leaning Media Research Center, which purportedly found that Google search engine results tended to show news articles that supposedly were positive to the Democrat Harris ahead of Trump's own campaign website when a user searched for "Donald Trump presidential race 2024."

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

In his post on Truth Social, Trump wrote: "It has been determined that Google has illegally used a system of only revealing and displaying bad stories about Donald J. Trump, some made up for this purpose while, at the same time, only revealing good stories about Comrade Kamala Harris."

US Vice President and Democratic nominee for President Kamala Harris speaks at an event hosted by The Economic Club of Pittsburgh at Carnegie Mellon University on September 25, 2024 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. 
Jeff Swensen | Getty Images
US Vice President and Democratic nominee for President Kamala Harris speaks at an event hosted by The Economic Club of Pittsburgh at Carnegie Mellon University on September 25, 2024 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. 

MRC founder Brent Bozell told Fox News Digital earlier this week that "Google is trying to stack the deck in favor of Kamala Harris."

Money Report

news 2 hours ago

Small business owners turn more bullish amid Fed interest rate cuts: CNBC survey

news 2 hours ago

Asking this question on a first date is ‘socially unacceptable,' dating coach says

CNBC has requested comment from Google's parent company Alphabet, as well as the campaigns of Trump and Harris.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us