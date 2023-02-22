Trump Daughter Ivanka, Son-In-Law Jared Kushner Subpoenaed in Jan. 6 Criminal Probe: Report

The special counsel overseeing a criminal investigation of former President Donald Trump has issued subpoenas to Trump's daughter Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner, according to a new report.

The subpoenas by special counsel Jack Smith are related to his probe of Trump for efforts to remain in the White House after losing the 2020 election to President Joe Biden, The New York Times reported.

Smith previously issued a subpoena to former Vice President Mike Pence, who has said he will oppose the demand for his testimony.

The special counsel overseeing a criminal investigation of former President Donald Trump has issued subpoenas to Trump's daughter Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner, according to a new report.

The subpoenas by special counsel Jack Smith, which demand the couple's testimony before a grand jury, are related to his probe of Trump's efforts to remain in the White House after losing the 2020 election to President Joe Biden and the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol, The New York Times reported.

Both Ivanka Trump and Kushner served as senior White House advisors to the former president.

Both of them had testified to the select House committee that investigated the Capitol riot by a mob of Trump supporters whipped up into anger by the former president's false claims of losing to Biden due to ballot fraud.

And Smith reportedly subpoenaed Trump's former chief of staff Mark Meadows in the same probe.

The special counsel's spokesmen declined to comment on the Times report. Attorneys for Ivanka Trump and Kushner did not immediately respond to CNBC's requests for comment.

Smith also is conducting a criminal probe of former President Trump in connection with Trump's removal of White House records when he left office, and their shipment to his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida. Many of those records were marked classified.

Evan Corcoran, an attorney who represented Trump in that situation, reportedly appeared before a grand jury collecting evidence for the investigation and has retained his own lawyer.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing.