Trump exempts phones, computers, chips from new tariffs

Smartphones and computers will be exempted from President Donald Trump's reciprocal tariffs, according to new guidance from U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
The guidance comes after Trump earlier this month imposed 125% tariffs on products from China, a move that was poised to take a toll on tech companies like Apple, which make most of their products in China.
This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.
